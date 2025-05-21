Uk wine market looks to future: “we are important for economy, the Government should listen to us”

Third foreign partner for Italian wine in 2024, thanks to 851 million euros of imports in 2024 (+1%), according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, the Uk confirms to be a fundamental country for wine market, but which has to come to terms with a series of difficulties, a bit like all. Problems and great changes, more or less recent, starting from Brexit up to the impact and recovery from the Covid without forgetting the phenomenon of duties (much discusses in the Uk, ed) which would have worsen an already delicate situation about sales. Miles Beale, dg Wine and Spirit Trade Association - Wsta (that we recently interviewed) outlined the situation from the stage of “London Wine Fair” 2025 (May, 19th-21st). Beale didn’t hide his worry for 2025 deriving from the “growing geopolitical tensions all over the world, and of markets alarmed by the risk of global trade wars which threatened the trust, and reduced growth forecasts representing a multitude of problems threatening to upset wine trade”. Yet, it was affirmed that wine in the Uk was hit more by non-tariff barriers than from tariff ones. Beale launched an appeal: “if this Government seriously intends to make economy grow, the moment to see a concrete commitment for economic growth arrived. It’s the time that the Government listens to us: it is not about a confrontation between us and them, but to mobilize all”. Tax reform wasn’t appreciated, Beale said that “a better comprehension is needed for businesses”, but also a consultation which is productive.

Yet, positive elements to look the glass half full don’t miss: the Uk is the second importer of wine in volume after Germany, the second importer in value after the Usa, and the leader in spirits export. It imported over 1.25 billion wine liters (corresponding to 1.7 billion of 0.75 liter bottles), and the sector contributes for about 33 billion of pounds to Uk economy summing 200,000 employees. Here, more wine is bottled compared to Bordeaux, and there is a long tradition. All aspects noticed by Beale (to which, enotourism growth can be added, ed), but, which, underlines how “the weight of the sector remains largely unobserved. We are important from an economic point of view, but we are too modest in narrating the stories of these companies, and in promoting their economic importance”.

Copyright © 2000/2025