Wine tourism: US fund Performant Capital invests in Italian company Wine Suite

Technology is essential for supporting wine businesses, especially today. Among the Italian case histories of excellence is Wine Suite, a platform focused on wine tourism management, direct sales, and CRM (Customer Relationship Management), in which leading Italian wine companies such as Le Tenute del Leone Alato owned by Generali, Alessandro and Sebastiano Marzotto for Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, and the Gussalli Beretta family for Agricola Gussalli Beretta. And now comes the strategic investment by Performant Capital, a US private equity firm specializing in technology companies, which, after investing in January 2025 in OrderPort, a leading provider of digital solutions for wine in the United States, has expanded its international presence by acquiring a stake in Wine Suite.

“The goal is to bring together two complementary and innovative companies, OrderPort in the United States (a company that produces vertical management software for wineries and alcoholic beverage producers) and Wine Suite in Europe”, explains a note, “to create an integrated and scalable technology platform. This collaboration brings together expertise and knowledge of vertical realities in the wine and innovation sectors, leading to concrete growth in know-how and technology that will benefit the entire Italian and European wine industry”.

“With Wine Suite”, comments Matteo Ranghetti, co-founder of Wine Suite, “our CRM and marketing software dedicated to wineries, we started out inspired by US models, where direct-to-consumer is the main channel for wine sales. Today, seeing our company join forces with a leader in the American market is a source of great pride for us. It is an achievement that highlights the progress we have made and opens the door to a new phase of even more ambitious growth. We are excited to collaborate with the teams at OrderPort and Performant Capital to create the global all-in-one solution for the wine industry”.

The investment by Performant Capital, the statement explains, gives Wine Suite renewed financial capacity, allowing it to significantly accelerate towards achieving its growth and development objectives in its target market. “In addition to providing financial momentum, the investment places Wine Suite at the center of an ambitious global initiative in the field of technology applied to wine. But that’s not all”. Demonstrating their confidence in Wine Suite's long-term vision, the company's founders remain operational and highly motivated to build a solid and sustainable future for the project. In addition, the industrial investors who have supported Wine Suite since its inception have also chosen to remain partners. These include, as mentioned, Le Tenute del Leone Alato owned by Generali, Alessandro and Sebastiano Marzotto for Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, and the Gussalli Beretta family for Agricola Gussalli Beretta. “This significant investment underscores our commitment to supporting founder-led companies that have developed essential software solutions, where Performant Capital’s operational expertise can help unlock future growth potential. We are excited to partner with the Wine Suite team as a strategic partner and support their continued development across Europe”, said Michael Ciaglia, partner at Performant Capital.

In recent years, Wine Suite has consolidated its position as a leader in CRM and marketing solutions for Italian wine companies. Now, with its direct-to-consumer technologies and expertise, it is ready to scale its business in Europe. “This result”, emphasizes Filippo Galanti, co-founder of Wine Suite, “shows that it is possible to build successful technology companies in Italy, especially in strategic sectors such as wine. For me, Matteo, my colleagues, and our partners, this is not a final goal, but an important milestone in our journey. A step that will allow us to further expand our vision and create a concrete impact for wineries that want to seize the opportunities offered by wine tourism and direct sales”.

Over the years, Wine Suite has built a sustainable business model based on CRM and marketing software that has become an essential solution chosen by over 500 Italian wineries with the ambition of increasing visitor traffic to their cellars and improving direct sales. This system has allowed them, thanks to a real knowledge of the end consumer, to promote wine, winery tourism, and more generally Italian products around the world, focusing on the uniqueness of each winery in the different wine-producing areas. These objectives are now set to grow exponentially thanks to new investments and renewed financial resources.

