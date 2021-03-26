IT
Thursday 1st of April 2021
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 517
26 March 2021, 18:57
Issue:
517
Print run:
4.185 Enonauti
Period:
March 22nd - 26th 2021
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Venice celebrates its 1600 years of history with the bubbles of Prosecco Doc
24 March 2021
SMS
Hong Kong, the Asian capital of fine wines, where narrating Italian wine is still a challenge
23 March 2021
Report
Morellino di Scansano, “Tuscany” will be on the label. Green light to modify the specification
22 March 2021
First Page
“Vinitaly Special Edition”, October 17-19, for business and wine restarting
26 March 2021
Focus
“Pasturing” vineyards, from South Tyrol to Sicily, in the name of sustainability
23 March 2021
Wine & Food
Between “warning” on wine labels and Nutriscore, the battles of Italy in Europe
24 March 2021
For the Record
Counterfeit products steal 1.3 billion euros a year from the EU wine market
23 March 2021