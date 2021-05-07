IT
Sunday 9th of May 2021 - Last Update: 20:04
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 523
07 May 2021, 18:00
Issue:
523
Print run:
4.207 Enonauti
Period:
May 3rd - 7th 2021
In this issue
News
The sustainability of wine beyond the vineyard: the Ecolog project, to cut CO2
05 May 2021
SMS
The Ministry of Agricultural Policies stands with Vinitaly. Centinaio said, “Verona, wine capital”
03 May 2021
Report
The wine market, according to Statista: from 340 billion dollars in 2020 to 528 in 2025
04 May 2021
First Page
The receptive structures of the Italian wine brands towards the restart, between doubts and hopes
03 May 2021
Focus
Wine tourism stronger than the pandemic: +10% of tourists who traveled thanks to food and wine
06 May 2021
Wine & Food
Italian wine will return to pre-Covid19 levels in 2022. Reconstructing value is fundamental
05 May 2021
For the Record
Italian sparkling wine in 2020 was all about production and markets trying to recover in consumption
04 May 2021