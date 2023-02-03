IT
Thursday 9th of February 2023 - Last Update: 19:13
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 614
03 February 2023, 17:15
Issue:
614
Print run:
4.442 Enonauti
Period:
January 30th - February 3rd 2023
See newsletter
In this issue
News
The high quality wine distribution market showed a growing trend in 2022
01 February 2023
SMS
Alcohol and health, Irish diplomatic sources: “Let’s proceed with the “health warning” on the label”
31 January 2023
Report
Between the mountains and the sea, with the vine that creates uncontaminated landscapes: Abruzzo is celebrated in the United States
31 January 2023
First Page
16% of Italian vineyard transactions are made in the Brunello di Montalcino area
27 January 2023
Focus
From the Langhe to the world: Ceretto’s Barolo and Barbaresco crus on La Place de Bordeaux
02 February 2023
Wine & Food
Italian wine on the German market, between younger generations and the challenges of 2023
19 January 2023
For the Record
Valpolicella towards Unesco as a “district” between Verona and the centuries-old technique of drying
03 February 2023