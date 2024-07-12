IT
Sunday 14th of July 2024 - Last Update: 19:33
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 689
12 July 2024, 16:36
689
4816 Enonauti
July 8th - 12th 2024
News
Wine tourism drives winery sales, and Lugana Doc launches wine tourist guide
10 July 2024
SMS
Wine, first quarter 2024 shows positive signs (in volume) for exports to China, down Japan
10 July 2024
Report
US, wine consumption still down in 2024: -8% in first 5 months, -6% for Italy
11 July 2024
First Page
“There are difficulties, but wine is not in crisis. We urge a strong Italy in a Europe that matters”
11 July 2024
Focus
Wine and gdo: volumes down in the first 6 months 2024. Only sparkling wines return to growth
10 July 2024
Wine & Food
The best sweet wine in the world? Tenuta di Capezzana’s Vin Santo di Carmignano Riserva
11 July 2024
For the Record
Dynamic, but with “barriers” to entry: focus on the wine industry job market
09 July 2024