Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 724
14 March 2025, 15:58
Issue:
724
Print run:
3733 Enonauti
Period:
March 10th - 14th 2025
In this issue
News
EU wine tariffs threatened by Trump at 200% also scares the U.S.
14 March 2025
SMS
Incredulity and worry: Italian wine sector about duties at 200% threatened by Trump
13 March 2025
Report
Marvin R. Shanken interviewed Piero Antinori, Italy is back on the cover of “Wine Spectator”
11 March 2025
First Page
Italian wine: 2024 record-breaking in exports, at 8.1 billion euros (+5.5% over 2023)
11 March 2025
Focus
Great wines are only “local wines”, born from the synergy among territories, grapes, and human work
07 March 2025
Wine & Food
“Villa della Torre” and “Peaks & Valleys”, the two new projects signed by Marilisa Allegrini
13 March 2025
For the Record
Celebrating 100 years, thinking about the next 100, between wine and art: the route of Pasqua Vini
12 March 2025