Turin, Italy’s first capital city, is celebrating wine and haute cuisine in its elegant “historic center”

Stories of royal banquets served on Sèvres porcelain, with silver and lapis lazuli salt shakers and sumptuous paintings will be told at the Royal Palace in Venaria at the exhibition, “Sovereigns at table - Luncheons in Italian courts” (October 20th to January 28th), where Turin, the capital of the Kingdom of Savoy and Italy’s first capital city, is celebrating wine and haute cuisine in its elegant "historic center". Celebrations started with “Vendemmia a Torino-Grapes in Town” (October 20th to November 12th). “Portici Divini” (November 4th -12th). The top events in the capital are dedicated to Piedmont’s wine heritage and its 18 DOCGs and 41 DOC wines, including guided tastings, talks, dinners and wine experiences in the city and throughout the territory. “Buonissima” (October 25-29) is the exhibition of food, art and beauty, combining fine international and Piedmont cuisines by Chefs such as Virgilio Martinez, number 1 in the world on “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” ranking, as well as Ferran Adrià, René Redzepi, Massimiliano Alajmo, Niko Romito and Matteo Baronetto. There will be dinner-shows in iconic locations, the Festival of “piole” (pubs), restaurants, taverns and bistros including menus and tastings, signature breakfasts and workshops for cooking enthusiasts throughout the city. Plus, an Educational Vineyard has been created in Turin, set up in the Sambuy Gardens, in collaboration with Giardino Forbito, an urban regeneration and high visibility project for wine culture, and there are explanatory panels. in the rows of native Piedmont vines. The goal is to welcome visitors and tourists in the best possible way, so as they come into the city from one of the main entrances, the Porta Nuova train station, they will find themselves immersed in culture, which is also a source of great value to the Region.

Brindisi, symbol of the “Grape Harvest in Turin - Grapes in Town”, conceived by EVENTUM and promoted by the Piedmont Region, will be held at the premiere of “La Bohème”, at Teatro Regio (October 25), as the opera’s first performance was in Turin in 1896, and in collaboration with Strada del Barolo and Grandi Vini di Langa. So, a taste of excellent Piedmont wines, which are, just like Giacomo Puccini’s operas, famous and acclaimed internationally, will be told in an exhibition curated by the Association-Body for the Heritage of the Vitivinicultural Landscapes of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato. The “Grapes in Town - Tasting Experience” is the exclusive tasting event in the center of Turin, organized by the boutiques of Via Gramsci and Via Gobetti (October 27).

“Fiorile”, in Moncalieri is another must go to event, It is a blind tasting conducted by Pietro Monti, a blind winemaker from FIVI, conducted in a unique sensorial experience to improve one’s ability to evaluate and describe wine based on the senses. It is also a moment for social inclusion, considering that his Roccasanta Winery is one of the first (and few) to have included label information in Braille (October 28). Make a note in your agenda to participate in the free guided tour of Princess Letizia of Savoy’s rooms, followed by a tasting of Piedmont wines at Royal Castle in Moncalieri. in collaboration with the AREGOLADARTE Association and Giardino Forbito (October 28). The talk, "Heart and Wine", organized by the Cuore Onlus Association, to reflect on the very heated debate whether a glass of red wine with every meal (is not) bad for the heart (October 29). Art and wine are paired again in collaboration with AREGOLADARTE and exalted by the live performance of the artist Salvo Carrera at the SC Contemporary Portraits Art Gallery in Turin to celebrate the culture of wine fusing the pleasure of tasting with the aesthetic experience of pictorial happening (October 30), in addition to a detailed discussion about wine in art and a tasting at Tenuta La Torre in Asti (November 4th). Then we move on to theater, in the Ancient Saluzzo Marquisate Territory, where a comedic theatrical monologue “The wine and his son”, played by the exceptional and famous actor, Enrico Bonavera, who for years has been the Official Harlequin of Teatro Piccolo in Milan in “Arlecchino servant of two masters” (October 25). During the intermission, ACBEVENTI has organized a tasting led by sommelier Maurizio Marchisio, paired with local dishes. Numerous Masterclasses, tastings in the winery, dinners in restaurants and tours dedicated to wine, located throughout the provinces of Piedmont, will exalt the excellent quality of the territory, as well as the economic impact on the Region. The Tourism Movement confirmed partnerships with Vino Piemonte, Somewhere Tours & Events, the Incoming Experience Tourist Consortium, and “Terroir”, held on October 21st and 22nd in the Pinerolo and Canavese areas. There will be more than 300 events throughout the territory.

The gardens in Piazza Solferino will be the exceptional location for the 7th edition of “Portici Divini” , spotlighting the 7 denominations of Turin: Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG, and the DOCs Carema, Canavese, Freisa di Chieri, Collina Torinese, Pinerolese and Valsusa. The event aims to enhance the 12 km of city porticoes, continue to spread knowledge of wines in the Turin provinces and focus especially on the excellent wines included in the Torino DOC project, and the Guide created by the technicians and expert tasters of the Turin Chamber of Commerce. In the 2023 edition, it awarded 44 companies for 165 wines, from the most famous such as Erbaluce di Caluso and Freisa di Chieri to less well-known, but deeply rooted companies in the territory and recently rediscovered, such as Baratuciat, Becuét or Doux d'Henry vines. The Consorzio dei Vini DOCG di Caluso and DOC di Carema e Canavese have created several Master classes featuring the Canavese vineyards and the Piedmont Region’s grape variety of the year: Erbaluce (November 4). TheConsortia of Freisa di Chieri and Collina Torinese DOC, Valsusa DOC and Pinerolese DOC Masterclasses will focus on "The wines of Turin’s hills and mountains" (November 5). “Erbaluce Day” will honor the grape variety of the year, celebrated with Confagricoltura Torino, including tastings and pairings of wines and Vermouth with chocolate, ice cream flavors and Erbaluce-based dishes prepared by the Mole chefs. Alessandro Felis, agronomist and journalist will present these events while the wines will be selected at the Regional Wine Cellar of the Province of Turin. At the same time, wine bars, restaurants and clubs in Turin will host wine producers, creating opportunities for meetings and ad hoc pairings.

“Buonissima” is the event the journalists and culinary critics Stefano Cavallito and Luca Iaccarino with Matteo Baronetto, starred chef at the historic Del Cambio restaurant in Turin, have created to combine food and culture and give the Piedmont capital a leading role on the National culinary scene. The stars will be the chefs Floriano Pellegrino, Paco Mendez, Marco Sacco, Terry Giacomello, Alexander Robles, Cesare Grandi, Paolo Bertin, Dario Rista, Gabriele Eusebi, Giuseppe di Iorio, Giulio Carlo Ferrero, Roberto Pintadu, Paolo Bertin, Walter Ferretto, Claudio and Anna Vicina, Daniele Baruzzi, Andrea Pio, Alessandro Daddea, Paolo Griffa, Domenico Volgare, Massimiliano Brunetto, Matteo D'Elia, Manuel Merlo, Sofia Omodeo Iuli, Bianca Celano, Gabriele Boffa, Johnny Mazzarino, Stefano Sforza, Stefano Lanzafame, Nicola di Tarsia , Luigi Taglienti, Beppe Rambaldi, Pino Cuttaia, Giuseppe di Iorio, Raffale Amitrano, Errico Recanati, Christian Milone, Andrea Chiuni, Daniele Rota, Marco Massaia, Federico Zanasi, Valentina Rizzo, Tina Dai, Fabio Cardillo, Naomi Sonoda, Patrik Lisa, Alessia Rolla, as well as the restaurateurs, innkeepers and historic bars of Turin. The inauguration of the event will be held at Centrale Nuvola Lavazza where the “Bob Noto Award” will be presented to René Redzepi, chef of Noma in Copenhagen (October 25), assigned by a qualified jury including, among others, Ferran Adrià and Antonella Fassio, wife of the food critic for whom the award is named.

Redzepi, Adrià and Massimiliano and Raffaele Alajmo will lead the talk “Creative cuisine” to explore the most original territories of international cuisine. The screening of the teaser of the documentary on Bob Noto, directed by Francesco Catarinolo will follow. An extraordinary opportunity, held in the post-industrial spaces of OGR Turin will be the dinner prepared by Virgilio Martinez (October 26). The 3-starred chef of the Peruvian restaurant Central in Lima, named best restaurant in the world on the "50 Best Restaurants 2023" ranking, has proposed, for the first time, a menu entirely dedicated to the relationship between man and nature in a theatrical setting inspired by the Amazon Forest. “Metti Torino a Cena” will be a celebration of 40 chefs from Turin who will meet guest chefs from Italy and abroad to cook extraordinary menus. The preview dinner will be at the Del Cambio restaurant between Matteo Baronetto and the three-starred Chef Niko Romito of the Ristorante Reale in Castel di Sangro, with the exceptional participation of Michelangelo Pistoletto, who will celebrate his 90th birthday (October 24th).

At Eataly Lingotto, the contest between Piedmont and Italian traditions and cuisines of the world is “Agnolotti&friends” (28 October). It will be a decentralized dinner, the chefs will compete with their rolling pins to make cappellacci, Chinese, Sicilian, fried and sweet ravioli, Japanese gyoza, together with wine, music and entertainment. “Sunday lunch” will be at the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art (October 29th), in the name of tradition and creativity with some of the best chefs of Piedmont cuisine, including the starred Marco Sacco and Christian Milone and some of the top chefs of authentic local culinary tradition, who will prepare the perfect Piedmont lunch for the holidays. The “Buonissima” program has also dedicated a lot of space for tradition and quality cuisine at affordable prices. “Piolissima” will celebrate the city’s taverns offering green anchovies, veal in tuna sauce, ravioli “del plin” and together creating a party, at fixed price menus in many locales to discover, or rediscover, while being won over by good food, good songs, a “scopone” card game or bocci tournament and of course, the side dish of chatter and friendship. In collaboration with 1895 Coffee Designers by Lavazza, historic and contemporary bars in the city will offer Italian Breakfasts by 1895, while at Eataly Lingotto and in Guido Gobino’s factory, workshops will be held to get to know the secrets of chocolate, wine and the perfect aperitif. Partner brands include also Umani Ronchi of the Bernetti family, symbol of Le Marche (and Abruzzi) wine, new “Winery of the Year” in the Gambero Rosso “Guida to Italian Wines2024”. Finally, an excellent cocktail and an appetizer at “Bistromania” the great festival of Turin bistros will be held in the Edit spaces (October 29th).

