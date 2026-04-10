Is there an “Italian” way to drink wine? Yes, and Vinitaly 2026 in Verona explains it to the world

A narration of Italian wine as a symbol of the good Italian way of life, appreciated in the world and made even stronger by the recognition of Italian cooking as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage, of which wine is its most faithful companion. Together, they embody conviviality and sociality, but also serve as a medium to introduce the world to the beauty of Italy, through the deep ties they have with territories, history, culture and communities. If this is Vinitaly in Verona - and if we have already listed the thousand and more reasons not to miss it - on the eve of the leading international event for Italian wine (Veronafiere, April 12th - 15th), it just remains to shed light on the thousands of events within the event that WineNews has put on its agenda (and that we will cover “day by day” from our “observatory” in the heart of the fair, hosted by the Marche, the only Italian region with a plural name, as well as from our editorial office in the heart of Tuscany). This is also for wine lovers, because if the fair itself is business and trade, thanks to the “pop off-fair” of “Vinitaly and the City” (April 10th - 12th), it is possible to experience Verona and Valpolicella through a great collective tasting. The official opening starts this evening with downhill skiing World Cup winner Laura Pirovano and a toast with Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie, the “Official Wine” of the 2026 edition, in the Loggia di Fra’ Giocondo. The event then continues with more than 70 cultural activities, including the immersive show “Dentro c’è l’Italia” - “Inside, there is Italy”, an original production which brings together different artistic languages - dance, theater and music - to tell the soul of Italian wine. The show is conceived and directed by Giuliano Peparini and organized by Veronafiere together with OpportunItaly, the entrepreneurial acceleration program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ita - Italian Trade Agency, with the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture - which, at the fair, presents the “largest bottle in the world”, an immersive narrative combining wine, nature, art and culture, as we explain later, ed - with 150 artists from the Peparini Academy on the steps of Palazzo Barbieri in Piazza Bra (April 11th), followed by appearances from well-known figures such as radio host Ema Stokholma, fresh from the Sanremo Festival 2026, and Matteo Canzi, aka “Teo”, winner of “MasterChef Italia”. And much more.

Vinitaly 2026, #preview (April 11th) - “Much happiness be to the men who are born where good wines are found”

Let’s say it clearly: April 11th already starts on a high note. “OperaWine”, the prestigious tasting event which serves as Vinitaly prologue (Gallerie Mercatali), the only one outside the U.S. curated by “Wine Spectator”, is first and foremost a confirmation of the global passion for Italian wine, particularly from the United States, our leading market. This is confirmed by Istat 2025 data we analyzed: 1.75 billion euros in value (-9.1% compared to 2024), followed by Germany and the United Kingdom (even in Italy, according to Istat, wine has remained “the most loved by Italians” over the last 25 years). A passion which doesn’t appear to be weakened by complex geopolitics or changing consumption habits, as demonstrated by the 150 top wineries from Italy leading territories selected by the U.S. Magazine (in a tradition renewed for several years now, Wine Spectator has once again dedicated the cover of its April 2026 issue, released during Vinitaly to Italy, this time focusing on the new generation of Italian wine “heirs”). This passion turns into true love for Italy and for “Italian genius” (the same genius that WineNews has recently brought back to life through Ai, featuring the greatest intellectuals of all time who reflected on wine). It is celebrated through Leonardo da Vinci, who wrote that “much happiness be to the men who are born where good wines are found”; through Camillo Benso, Count of Cavour, and Marchesa Giulia Colbert Falletti, the “inventors” of Barolo, the “king of wines”; and through Mario Incisa della Rocchetta and Giacomo Tachis, creators of Sassicaia and the Super Tuscans, today the most sought-after and valuable Italian wines in the world. This also represents the first moment of discussion to take stock of the first quarter of 2026 with producers (4 out of 10 expect a recovery, according to a WineNews survey) and with the institutions present at Vinitaly. The fair hosts even 4,000 companies and over 1,000 buyers from 130 countries, thanks to the incoming program of Veronafiere and Ita - Italian Trade Agency. The sector represents 1.1% of Italy Gdp, with 14 billion euros in production value and a total economic impact reaching 45 billion euros, and exports that have held steady at 7.7 billion euros in 2025, supported by 530,000 companies and 870,000 direct jobs across the 670,000 hectares of “Vigneto Italia” - “Vineyard Italy”.

Vinitaly 2026, #day1 (April 12th) - Is there an Italian way of drinking?

A narration of Italian wine as a symbol of the good Italian way of life, appreciated in the world and made even stronger by the recognition of Italian cooking as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage, of which wine is its most faithful companion. Together, they embody conviviality and sociality, but also serve as a medium to introduce the world to the beauty of Italy, through the deep ties they have with territories, history, culture and communities. If this is Vinitaly in Verona - and if we have already listed the thousand and more reasons not to miss it - on the eve of the leading international event for Italian wine (Veronafiere, April 12th - 15th), it just remains to shed light on the thousands of events within the event that WineNews has put on its agenda (and that we will cover “day by day” from our “observatory” in the heart of the fair, hosted by the Marche, the only Italian region with a plural name, as well as from our editorial office in the heart of Tuscany). This is also for wine lovers, because if the fair itself is business and trade, thanks to the “pop off-fair” of “Vinitaly and the City” (April 10th - 12th), it is possible to experience Verona and Valpolicella through a great collective tasting. The official opening starts this evening with downhill skiing World Cup winner Laura Pirovano and a toast with Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie, the “Official Wine” of the 2026 edition, in the Loggia di Fra’ Giocondo. The event then continues with more than 70 cultural activities, including the immersive show “Dentro c’è l’Italia” - “Inside, there is Italy”, an original production which brings together different artistic languages - dance, theater and music - to tell the soul of Italian wine. The show is conceived and directed by Giuliano Peparini and organized by Veronafiere together with OpportunItaly, the entrepreneurial acceleration program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ita - Italian Trade Agency, with the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture - which, at the fair, presents the “largest bottle in the world”, an immersive narrative combining wine, nature, art and culture, as we explain later, ed - with 150 artists from the Peparini Academy on the steps of Palazzo Barbieri in Piazza Bra (April 11th), followed by appearances from well-known figures such as radio host Ema Stokholma, fresh from the Sanremo Festival 2026, and Matteo Canzi, aka “Teo”, winner of “MasterChef Italia”. And much more.

Vinitaly 2026, #preview (April 11th) - “Much happiness be to the men who are born where good wines are found”

Let’s say it clearly: April 11th already starts on a high note. “OperaWine”, the prestigious tasting event which serves as Vinitaly prologue (Gallerie Mercatali), the only one outside the U.S. curated by “Wine Spectator”, is first and foremost a confirmation of the global passion for Italian wine, particularly from the United States, our leading market. This is confirmed by Istat 2025 data we analyzed: 1.75 billion euros in value (-9.1% compared to 2024), followed by Germany and the United Kingdom (even in Italy, according to Istat, wine has remained “the most loved by Italians” over the last 25 years). A passion which doesn’t appear to be weakened by complex geopolitics or changing consumption habits, as demonstrated by the 150 top wineries from Italy leading territories selected by the U.S. Magazine (in a tradition renewed for several years now, Wine Spectator has once again dedicated the cover of its April 2026 issue, released during Vinitaly to Italy, this time focusing on the new generation of Italian wine “heirs”). This passion turns into true love for Italy and for “Italian genius” (the same genius that WineNews has recently brought back to life through Ai, featuring the greatest intellectuals of all time who reflected on wine). It is celebrated through Leonardo da Vinci, who wrote that “much happiness be to the men who are born where good wines are found”; through Camillo Benso, Count of Cavour, and Marchesa Giulia Colbert Falletti, the “inventors” of Barolo, the “king of wines”; and through Mario Incisa della Rocchetta and Giacomo Tachis, creators of Sassicaia and the Super Tuscans, today the most sought-after and valuable Italian wines in the world. This also represents the first moment of discussion to take stock of the first quarter of 2026 with producers (4 out of 10 expect a recovery, according to a WineNews survey) and with the institutions present at Vinitaly. The fair hosts even 4,000 companies and over 1,000 buyers from 130 countries, thanks to the incoming program of Veronafiere and Ita - Italian Trade Agency. The sector represents 1.1% of Italy Gdp, with 14 billion euros in production value and a total economic impact reaching 45 billion euros, and exports that have held steady at 7.7 billion euros in 2025, supported by 530,000 companies and 870,000 direct jobs across the 670,000 hectares of “Vigneto Italia” - “Vineyard Italy”.

Vinitaly 2026, #day1 (April 12th) - Is there an Italian way of drinking?

Is there an Italian way of drinking, rooted in quality, moderation, food pairing and the awareness that wine is a cultural beverage? This is the question that Italy wine world - represented by 4,000 companies ready to meet 1,000 buyers from 130 countries, thanks to the incoming program of Veronafiere and Ita - Italian Trade Agency - seems keen to answer at Vinitaly 2026 (a theme we have already touched upon when discussing the consumption of alcoholic beverages, recalling the story of Nonino: one of the protagonists of “Excellent Spirits” and of “Aperitivo all’italiana”, with leading bartenders from Italian venues, from the revival of Italian grappa to its full integration into high-quality, Italian-style mixology, in parallel with education around conscious consumption of spirits). The starting point is the Ministry of Agriculture, which celebrates the recognition of Italian cuisine as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage as a way of sharing time around the table which can’t exist without wine. The Ministry will quite literally place “Italy inside a bottle”, merging wine, art and culture (as announced in recent days by Minister Francesco Lollobrigida during the official presentation of Vinitaly 2026 at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome). The bottle - 30 metres wide and 10 metres high - is billed as “the largest in the world” and can be entered to discover more than 20 Italian grape varieties, alongside sculptures arriving from the Uffizi Gallery and Palazzo Pitti in Florence, as well as performances by the Peparini Academy.

The Lazio Region, together with Arsial and, among others, the Consortia Roma DOC, Cesanese di Olevano Romano and Atina DOP, naturally tells the story of “La Dolce Vita” as a contemporary expression of wine and of a recognisable lifestyle. Because there is a way of experiencing wine which goes beyond the glass, made of territories, people, culture, identity and quality, the same quality achieved by Lazio wines that Fis - Italian Sommelier Foundation compares, in blind tastings, with great Italian labels. Gianni Gagliardo, one of the most important Barolo producers and among the leading figures of Italian wine, presents his book “Il fascino di un Paese straordinario” - “The charm of an extraordinary country”, at the Piedmont Region together with Regional Councillor for Agriculture Paolo Bongioanni. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, together with Ersa - the Regional Agency for Rural Development, PromoTurismoFVG and Io Sono Friuli Venezia Giulia, showcases “Connessioni di Eccellenza” - “Connections of Excellence” between the wine system and its territory, placing the human being and their passions increasingly at the centre. A toast is raised with Friuli Ambassador Samira Rui, Stefano Zannier, Regional Councillor for Agri-Food Resources, and Sergio Emidio Bini, Regional Councillor for Productive Activities and Tourism. The discussion also extends to communication with “Non siamo fuori moda, siamo fuori linguaggio - Valori, identità e nuove generazioni” - “We are not out of fashion, we are beyond language - values, identity and new generations”, a talk promoted by Duca di Salaparuta with journalist Adua Villa and Francesco Quarna, voice of Radio Deejay and a passionate wine lover. The focus is on new ways of communicating and new languages which take into account the evolving value systems of younger generations. In the background Sicily stands out, where Donnafugata presents the short film “Pranzo in famiglia” - “Family lunch”, blending wine, memory, art, fashion (with the fashion house unveiling the new vintage of Bollicina Gold with Dolce & Gabbana), the future, and the joy of being together and sharing good food and great wine. If “Lugana Soundscape” allows participants, wearing headphones and blindfolded, to experience a guided tasting in the dark, led exclusively by sound and wine thanks to a sound composition by Italian producer Cemento Atlantico, who recorded live the sounds of the Lake Garda area for the Consortium (which presents the project “Lugana Vitae-Vino, Influenza del Terreno e dell’AmbientE” - “Lugana Vitae - Wine, Influence of Soil and Environment”, a scientific investigation into pedoclimate as the foundation of Italian white wine identity. The project is carried out with Fondazione Edmund Mach and the University of Verona, with the involvement of Alessandro Beduschi, Regional Councillor for Agriculture of Lombardy. With “Abruzzo Virtual Tour”, wearing a Vr headset, visitors can embark on an immersive journey through territories, denominations and landmarks of the region, according to Consorzio Vini d’Abruzzo. As if caught in a loop, moving from the frenetic rhythm of the fair through tastings, one suddenly finds oneself in a suspended dimension made of vineyard landscapes, the slow time of nature and small gestures. Serena Wines 1881 calls this “Quality Times”, and it is the same whether one is tasting Prosecco, Metodo Classico, more complex wines or lighter labels, cocktails or non-alcoholic options.

The formula of the “convivial cocktail” as a way to meet and engage with its outstanding companies is also adopted by Cia-Agricoltori Italiani. Meanwhile, “Brilla! E Vetz” is “a convivial aperitivo” through which Argea seeks to give a new expression to the contemporary Italian aperitivo, spanning wine, ready-to-drink products and No-Lo beverages. Talking about no and low alcohol, to which the “NoLo - Vinitaly Experience” is dedicated for the first time, the result of the collaboration between Veronafiere and Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), Valpolicella is home to Frizero, the first dealcoholization plant in Italy authorized to produce dealcoholized wine. Joining them, there are also J. Hofstätter - Dr. Fischer with the slogan “We define zero”, VasonGroup, Caviro, IWB and Lea Winery. Among No-Lo references, underwater wines - with Jamin UnderWaterWines bringing to the fair wines aged beneath Italian seas - rare grape varieties and amphora wines, “Amphora Revolution” also returns for its edition No. 3: a joint project between Merano WineFestival and Vinitaly, alongside Vinitaly Bio and Raw Wine, i.e natural wines), featuring wineries from 14 countries in the International Hall, from France to Georgia, Armenia to the U.S., Germany to Japan.

Among tastings, Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of “Corriere della Sera” and co-author with James Suckling of “I migliori 100 vini e vignaioli d’Italia” - “The 100 Best Wines and Winemakers of Italy”, spotlights “Cantine top e i vini dell’enoturismo” - “Top wineries and wines of wine tourism”, i.e. from Endrizzi to Cottanera, from Feudi di San Gregorio to Ambrogio e Giovanni Folonari, from Villa della Torre (Marilisa Allegrini) to Caprili, from Ceretto to Il Borro-Ferragamo, from Argiolas to Masi. Bruce Sanderson, tasting director of “Wine Spectator”, dedicates his workshops to “Barolo, then and now” and to the 2016 Chianti Classico vintage, 10 years on from its release. International magazine tastings range from “Rooted in Italy: Native varieties at the pinnacle of Dwwa - Decanter World Wine Awards scoring” by “Decanter”, to “Top of Toscana 2026: in the realm of the queen region of Italian viticulture” by “Vinum”, and “Barolo vs Barbaresco: power and precision” by the International Wine & Spirit Competition. These sit alongside “Young to Young”, featuring young producers according to “Il Golosario” duo Paolo Massobrio-Marco Gatti, and “MicroMegaWines - Micro Size, Mega Quality” curated by wine critic Ian D’Agata. The masterclass “Giulio Ferrari and Ferrari Riserva Lunelli: a journey through time in the Family Archive”, with the Lunelli family and chef de cave Cyril Brun, narrates the evolution of Trentodoc over time, the mountain Metodo Classico which, according to data presented by the Trento Doc Institute Observatory, continues to grow steadily and consistently. A traditional highlight remains “Tre Bicchieri Grand Tasting”, featuring the “Tre Bicchieri” award-winning wines from the Vini d’Italia 2026 guide by Gambero Rosso. “Anima Vulcanica - From Mount Etna to the island of Pantelleria”, by the Etna DOC Wine Consortium (with its largest-ever presence at Vinitaly), led by Andrea Amadei, the face and voice of Decanter on Rai Radio 2 and Rai 1, and curator of “The Art of Wine” focuses on volcanic wines, together with those of Pantelleria DOC. With project “7 lands for 7 wines”, Valle dell’Acate associates each wine with the most representative territory of Sicily, giving the final product a strongly characterized and highly qualitative expression. Local food and wines from lesser-known yet deeply identity-driven territories form the common thread of the Tuscany Region masterclasses (which, for the first time, has its own institutional space at the fair): a journey through the viticulture of the islands of Elba, Capraia and Giglio, as well as Candia dei Colli Apuani, Colli di Luni, Mugello and Casentino, among others, paired with the dishes of their traditions. Pierdario Fasciano, Best Fisar Sommelier 2025, leads the masterclass “Franciacorta, il Territorio nel Calice” - “Franciacorta, the Territory in the Glass”, exploring sparkling wines, landscape, gastronomy and culture, as well as the dialogue between tradition and provocation. An international perspective comes from tastings such as “Vins de Bordeaux, the unexpected reds of Bordeaux” and “Les Grands Chais de France: the surprising Loire”.

And from Bordeaux to Verona, passing through Umbria, remembering and celebrating the “king” of blending, through anecdotes, curiosities and tastings of the Signature Line created by the Umbrian winery, architect of the renaissance of Sagrantino and of its relaunch on the international stage together with the Montefalco territory, with the greatest winemaker of our time: this is what Arnaldo Caprai will do with a tasting in memory of Michel Rolland - “the man who invented modern wine” and a “monument of world winemaking”, whose passing was reported by WineNews in recent days - together with Marco Caprai (an event reserved only to media, April 12th, 13 th and 14th), featuring in the glasses Spinning Beauty Montefalco Sagrantino DOCG (2015-2016), Belcompare Umbria Merlot IGT (2020-2021) and Malcompare Umbria Pinot Nero IGT (2020-2021).

Among the curious bottles, still in Umbria, there is Speco, the wine dedicated to the anniversary No. 800 of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi: a 100% Ciliegiolo produced by Leonardo Bussoletti in vineyards near the Holy Sepulchre of Narni, the site of the Franciscan miracle of water turned into wine. There are also the sparkling wines of “Romeo & Juliet”, Torre dei Vescovi spumanti by Cantine Vitevitis, arisen in the vineyards surrounding the Castles of Montecchio which inspired William Shakespeare masterpiece set in Verona.

As always, the bond between wine & sport is unmissable at the fair, bringing to Vinitaly 2026 Arianna Fontana, the most decorated Italian athlete in the history of the Olympic Games and Brand Ambassador for Valtellina, who will take part in a toast with Consorzio dei Vini di Valtellina. But there is also Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, the world most prestigious and oldest sailing competition, scheduled to take place in the Gulf of Naples in 2027 and involving the entire Campania region (and to which Vinitaly opening press conference will be dedicated). And for MotoGP fans, Viticoltori Ponte will host the legendary Honda RC213V of the LCR Honda team, of which it is an “Official Supplier” in MotoGP, a prototype that starred in a memorable victory last year at Le Mans with rider Johann Zarco.

Vinitaly 2026, #day2 (April 13) - The food-wine-territory mix fuels the sprint of passion for Italy

Alongside wine and territories, food takes centre stage with “Quality Heritage of Europe - QHE”, the project which brings together Valpolicella Wine and Parmigiano Reggiano Consortia. The story is told through pairings of Amarone, Valpolicella and Recioto with different ages of Parmigiano Reggiano, matured up to 90 months. The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium itself, headed by Nicola Bertinelli, dedicates the ceremonial opening of a wheel to the Emilia-Romagna Region, in the presence of Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco, Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen, who is once again attending Vinitaly 2026. Emilia-Romagna is also home to Cantina QN, part of the QN Distretti project by Quotidiano Nazionale, addressing the theme “Vines at the limit: navigating the perfect storm of Italian wine” together with Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv, Sace, Simest and Enoteca Regionale Emilia-Romagna. The Wine Net, the network connecting Italy cooperative excellence (La Guardiense, Cva Canicattì, Cantina Frentana, Cantina Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, Colli del Soligo and Pertinace) presents itself through the masterclass “Cooperative wine tourism: six regions, six wines, six experiences”, built around the food-wine-territory mix, within the Vinitaly Tourism format. The evolution and cultural, economic and narrative impact of wine tourism is also the focus for Assovini Sicilia at the Sicilia Region stand with the meeting “Viaggio in Sicilia: le nuove frontiere dell’enoturismo” - “Journey through Sicily: the new frontiers of wine tourism”, moderated by TG1 director Gian Marco Chiocci, featuring Luca Sammartino, Regional Councillor for Agriculture of Sicily, Assovini Sicilia president Mariangela Cambria, producers Francesca Planeta (Planeta), board member of La Sicilia di Ulisse, and Federica Fina (Cantine Fina), newly appointed president of Movimento Turismo del Vino Sicilia, alongside Filippo Magnani, founder of Fufluns Wine Tours, travel journalist Federico Geremei, publisher Giulio Perroni and Filippo Galanti, co-founder of Wine Suite. “Dal vigneto alla voce: chi racconta oggi i Paesaggi vitivinicoli Unesco del Piemonte” - “From the vineyard to the voice: who tells today the Unesco wine landscapes of Piedmont” is instead a digital storytelling project placing young people alongside producers, promoted by the Langhe Roero and Monferrato Tourism Board. Soave turns its focus to “Giahs, Fao: the potential of landscape” and to those agricultural districts where farmers, through their work, ensure the preservation and integrity of the landscape. Speakers include Cristian Ridolfi, president of the Soave Consortium; Mauro Agnoletti, president of the Association of Rural Landscapes of Historical Interest (Pris);< E.T.S., Isabella Burganti, Councillor for Tourism and Culture of the Municipality of Trevi for the Assisi-Spoleto Olive Growing Belt; and Salvatore Aceto, Confagricoltura delegate for Amalfi Coast Lemon Growing and the Terraced Agricultural System of the Amalfi Coast.

Among the tastings, the “Grand Tastings”, Vinitaly “super tastings”, open with “The Reason Whyte”, dedicated to Italian white wines that earn their place at the table by doing what no other wines can do. The tasting is led by Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli and features Cantina Terlano, Capichera, Masciarelli, Inama, Les Crêtes, Frescobaldi, Monteleone, Tenute Alois, Tenuta di Fiorano, Vie de Romans, Vietti and Villa Bucci. “Great Super Tuscan Vintages: tasting 2021 benchmarked to 2015” is curated by the Historical Super Tuscans Committee - which brings together the wineries that gave birth to the Super Tuscan phenomenon in Chianti Classico (San Felice, Marchesi Antinori, Montevertine, Castello di Monsanto, Castellare di Castellina, Isole e Olena, Badia a Coltibuono, Querciabella, Castello di Fonterutoli, Ambrogio & Giovanni Folonari, Riecine, Fèlsina, Castello di Volpaia, Castello di Ama, Castello di Albola and Brancaia) - together with Master of Wine Michelle Cherutti-Kowal. Brunello di Montalcino Wine Consortium explores “Rosso di Montalcino: the independence of a contemporary wine” with wine communicator Francesco Saverio Russo, while Bianco di Pitigliano and Sovana Consortium presents “Pitigliano and Sovana: two souls, one identity”. All the masterclasses dedicated to white, red, rosé and sparkling wines from Campania are led by women wine experts: Chiara Giannotti (April 13th), Chiara Giovoni and Master of Wine Cristina Mercuri (April 14th), and Chiara Giorleo (April 15th). Le Donne del Vino guide, for the Veneto Region, “Taste, Listen, Discover - a journey into Recioto della Valpolicella”, through the documentary “La Vigna di Demetrio Zaccaria” - “The Vineyard of Demetrio Zaccaria”, founder of the International Library La Vigna of Vicenza, one of the world most extraordinary wine libraries. For the Marche Region, they host the round table “Wine Power & Le Marche al Femminile”, with Gabriele Micozzi, professor of Marketing and Strategy at Luiss Business School and Università Politecnica delle Marche, and the presentation of “La Cartolina delle Marche”, a new territorial marketing project featuring female-focused wine tourism itineraries. The Marche Region also presents “Il vino biologico nelle Marche” - “Organic wine in the Marche” and the Marche Organic District, with, among others, Enrico Rossi, vicepresident and Regional Councillor for Agriculture, and Alberto Mazzoni, director of Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini - Imt. The Institute also tells the story of “Matelica in vertical”, focusing on Verdicchio di Matelica, a recognized niche among Italy great white wines. Friuli Venezia Giulia signs the masterclasses “Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia with Pietro Russo, Master of Wine” and “Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia with Filippo Bartolotta”. The Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Consortium entrusts the tasting “Beyond time: landscape and evolution between Conegliano Valdobbiadene and Vulture. When territory and man define a wine’s capacity to evolve” to Master of Wine Cristina Mercuri.

Sangue d’Oro, Carole Bouquet’s winemaking project now in the Pasqua Vini portfolio, is the focus of the masterclass “Passito wines compared: Sangue d’Oro and handmade interpretations of a great wine from Pantelleria”, led by Giuseppe Carrus of Gambero Rosso. Artimino Wine Estate illustrates “A new interpretation of Sangiovese between Chianti Montalbano and Carmignano, and a contemporary rereading of French varieties historically present in the area”, featuring Annabella Pascale, president of Artimino, Attilio Scienza among the world foremost viticulture experts, and winemaker Riccardo Cotarella, president of Assoenologi. As per tradition, the Masi Seminar No. 36 is dedicated to “Amarone between past and future: an unprecedented tasting of historic vintages from the 1970s to today”, with a vertical tasting of Serego Alighieri Vaio Armaron Amarone Classico della Valpolicella DOCG 1979, 1988, 1997, 2008 and 2017. The Alta Langa Consortium, headed by Giovanni Minetti, presents the geological map of Alta Langa DOCG to the Piedmont Region, curated by Edmondo Bonelli, wine technician, natural sciences graduate and soil and geology expert. The Classese Oltrepò Pavese Consortium unveils the first 40 labels of Classese, the new identity of Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico DOCG, in the Lombardy Region, a land clearly suited to the style, as shown by the prestige of Franciacorta DOCG sparkling wines. The Veronelli Seminar honors the master of Italian food and wine journalism on the centenary of his birth with “Walking the land with Luigi Veronelli: iconic vineyards and extraordinary wines”. Visitors can also meet the Sbarbatelle community, independent female producers under 40 from across Italy, and taste their wines. A look is also turned to “Sudafrica: un Calice di Storia e Innovazione” - “South Africa: a Glass of History and Innovation”, with excellence from South African wines presented as always at Vinitaly by Afriwines, and at “Champagne today: styles, terroirs and interpretations” with Gilbert & Gaillard.

Ten years after the death of Giacomo Tachis, a pivotal, revolutionary figure in Italian winemaking, Vinitaly hosts the masterclass “10 Years After Tachis - The Wines That Changed Italy”, organized by “Somm Is the Future” in collaboration with Assoenologi. Enologists and sommeliers revisit his legacy through some of the most emblematic wines shaped by his vision. The masterclass is led by Paolo Porfidio (founder, Somm Is the Future), Riccardo Cotarella (president, Assoenologi) and Paolo Brogioni (director, Assoenologi), with Tachis daughter Ilaria: “10 years after Tachis . Wines which changed Italy”, and features wineries which shared a significant bond with him, from Argiolas (with Mariano Murru) to Donnafugata (with Antonio Rallo), from Umani Ronchi to Casale Falchini (with Elisabetta Barbieri), from Tenuta San Guido to San Leonardo (with Anselmo Guerrieri Gonzaga), from Podere La Villa to Feudi del Pisciotto (with Alessandro Cellai), with her vision capable of interpreting Italian wine in a modern key valorizing international vineyards as much as native ones.

With Omnia Technologies, the focus turns to “Quality dealcoholization: comparing visions”, offering a concrete perspective on the evolution of dealcoholization in wine, with contributions from leading Italian and European players such as Mack & Schühle Italia, with Wine Ambassador and newly appointed Master of Wine Cristina Mercuri, alongside Riccardo Cotarella, Ce.Vi.V., Divin and La Cantina Pizzolato. Meininger also presents “Best of Mundus Vini Non.Alcoholic”, an overview of the best non-alcoholic sparkling, white and red wines from the latest spring tasting. The Fivi collective - the Italian Federation of Independent Winegrowers, headed by Rita Babini, presents research “Growth choices and financial management in vertical wine companies”, carried out by the Invernizzi Agri Lab of SDA Bocconi School of Management, directed by Vitaliano Fiorillo, with the support of the Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Foundation and Crédit Agricole Italia. The role of heroic viticulture in safeguarding territories and communities, among global challenges and new perspectives, is explored by the Cervim Observatory at the Aosta Valley with the Valle d’Aosta Wine Consortium. Among curiosities, a question emerges: “What happens when trees, woodland and birds return to the vineyard?” Castello di Grumello addresses agroforestry and birdlife with arborist and director Stefano Lorenzi and forest scientist Luca Mamprin, to understand how biodiversity and landscape affect wine quality, together with producers from across Italy who have chosen the same path. But, there are also Ruggeri most representative wines, “I Classici”, dressed in symbols, landscapes, traditions and stories from Valdobbiadene in a limited edition designed by artist and designer Sara Ricciardi.

Last but not least, mixology takes the stage with “From the glass to the cocktail”, a workshop led by flair bartender Giorgio Facchinetti for the Asti DOCG Consortium, exploring new consumption occasions where mixed drinks are paired with pastries from Pasticceria Bisco. Brachetto is celebrated in “Brachetto in three acts”, showing how the same grape can range from Martinotti Method to passito, from “Sweet, savory and Acqui”, a gastronomic pairing challenge, to cocktails created by bartender Davide Oglietti. And while “Lessini Durello Happy Hour” proposes cocktails based on Lessini Durello Metodo Classico with Flair Division, Marsala also moves beyond clichés in cocktail form with “Aperitivi con Florio”.

Driving the final sprint of Italian excellence and passion for Italian wine, and for Italy as a whole, there is Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie, “Official Wine” of Giro d’Italia 2026. Two ambassadors of Italian style with a strong international vocation take center stage in an event which brings together sport, territory and identity. The DOC delle Venezie Consortium, headed by Luca Rigotti, presents its prestigious partnership with Rcs Sport to the Ministry of Agriculture, together with representatives of rcs MediaGroup and key stakeholders in territorial promotion and tourism from Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and South Tyrol.

Vinitaly 2026, #day3 (April 14) - Red wines, white wines, and “if they’re rosé, they’ll bloom”

Cuisine, art, sports, and cinema are among the symbols of Made in Italy that come together with Italian wine to tell the world about our country. Thus was born the third limited edition of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, dedicated to the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, unveiled by the Consortium alongside journalist and TV host Gaia Padovan, paired with a signature dish by chef Tino Vettorello to celebrate the excellence and creativity that unite art and haute cuisine. Speaking of “synergies”, the concept “Partner in Wine - Images in the Service of an Ide”, Cuzziol GrandiVini, one of the most qualified distributors, presents a narrative journey that interprets distribution not as a logistical function, but as a cultural and relational infrastructure, through a series of illustrations on the complexity of the wine system and the interactions between production, the market, and territorial identity. It also features major international producers, from Domaine Marjan Simcic to Verus, from Kozlovic to Domaine Paul Jaboulet Ainé, from Mandois to Vincent Girardin, from Marcel Deiss to Von Winning, and will host a masterclass led by Alice Paillard featuring the presentation of Maison Bruno Paillard’s new cuvée, Blanc de Blancs 2015. On the topic of “women in wine”, Donne del Vino and the Piedmont Region will present a study on “The Role of Women in Transforming Governance and Leadership Models in Wineries” with Pierpaolo Penco, Head of Wine Business Training at MIB Trieste School of Management, and, among others, Vice Presidents Francesca Poggio and Marianna Cardone, Giovanna Prandini, CEO of Perla del Garda and president of Ascovilo, and Karoline Walch, CEO of Elena Walch. A day “in pink,” as it also marks the first official toast to Asti Rosé, with which the Asti DOCG Consortium celebrates the inclusion of this new category in the Consortium’s production regulations. And, among the wine tastings, “Se son rosé: three territories, one color, infinite nuances”, featuring Brescia, Cuneo, and Siena, is also dedicated to rosé wines. Organized by Confagricoltura and hosted by journalist Adua Villa, the event features wineries such as San Gregorio and Donatella Cinelli Colombini, with testimonials from Ofelia Passaponti, Miss Italy 2024, and Irene Siragusa, a sprinter on the Italian national team.

The first of Vinitaly’s “Grand Tastings,” however, is dedicated to “From Pinot Noir to Monica, from Bellone to Cabernet Sauvignon, from Barolo to Amarone, via Germany and China”, featuring wine writer Ian D’Agata, Master of Wine Maddy Jimerson, and Andrea Gualdoni, “Best Sommelier of Italy AIS – Trentodoc Award” 2024, featuring the wineries Berlucchi Franciacorta, Cadgal, Pasqua/Carole Bouquet, Feudo Montoni, Benanti, Zenato, Tiberio, Santadi, Redalmo, Passopisciaro, Elena Walch, Cogno, Tua Rita, Folonari, and Tedeschi. Next up is “Italian Excellence: A Journey Through the Great Vintages of Historic Wineries” with Riccardo Cotarella, president of Assoenologi, and Luciano Ferraro, deputy editor of “Corriere della Sera”, featuring the brands Bellavista, Casanova di Neri, Castello di Ama, Di Meo, Donnafugata, Famiglia Cotarella, Giuseppe Quintarelli, Marchesi Antinori, Montevetrano, San Salvatore, Tenuta San Guido, Terlano, and Vietti. “My Name Is Tuscany: Updates to the Tuscany IGT Wine Regulations” is the event organized by the Tuscany IGT Wine Consortium at the Tuscany Regional Government, where the Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano presents “The Parish Churches of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano: A Walk Through the History Behind the Wine”, while the Consorzio del Morellino di Scansano illustrates the origins and distinctive features of the new Superiore category. Next, Master of Wine Gabriel Gorelli leads the masterclass “Illustrio’s Legacy: Brunello di Montalcino Riserva and Vintage Personality” for the Consortium, featuring a selection of vintages representative of the appellation’s decades-long history to offer insight into the stylistic continuity of the Riserva. A journey through the vintages, exploring style, territory, and identity, is also on the agenda for Citra Vini with the vertical tasting led by Riccardo Cotarella, “Caroso and Laus Vitae: When the Years Don’t Matter”. Speaking of great Italian reds, the Famiglie Storiche present the tasting “Amarone: Time, Space, Choice”, dedicated to the stylistic evolution and gastronomic versatility of Amarone della Valpolicella, with Roberto Anesi, Best Sommelier of Italy (AIS-Italian Sommelier Association) 2017. From great reds to great whites, the Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini (IMT) explores “Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva DOCG: Emblem of a Territory”. The Lambrusco Consortium then presents, alongside winemaker Ruben Larentis, the project to promote Spergola Metodo Classico in the masterclass “Spergola: Deep Roots, Eyes on the Future”.

Vinitaly 2026, #lastday (April 15) - Italian wine looks to the future as a world heritage

Looking toward the future, the Consorzio Vini di Romagna officially presents the new map of the Romagna Sangiovese subzones, a meticulous cartographic work created by Alessandro Masnaghetti, the “wine cartographer,”, to understand the nuances that make every glass of Sangiovese unique based on its precise origin. Graspo (Ampelographic Research Group for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Viticultural Originality), on the other hand, unveils its new volume on “Rare Italian Grape Varieties: Stories of Patriarchs, Prophets, and Heroes”. And Coravin, a leader in “by-the-glass” wine service systems, is launching an exclusive Wine List in collaboration with the historic Barolo brand Ceretto, along with the new “The Coravin Guide”, the first and only digital guide featuring the world’s best by-the-glass wine lists.

Among the tastings, Le Donne del Vino will discuss “The Longevity of Friuli Venezia Giulia’s Native White Wines”, and Vite in Riviera, the network of businesses from western Liguria, will showcase the unexpected longevity of its wines. Across the sea, the Region of Sardinia presents “Dialogue: Local Wines and Flavors”, exploring the versatility of Sardinian wine alongside the island’s rich culinary heritage.

Finally, confirmation of how wine is a cultural heritage of humanity comes directly from Valpolicella, with the ritual of grape drying, officially nominated for UNESCO status by the Ministry of Culture, and which, looking beyond Vinitaly (on April 18, but still at Veronafiere), will be the focus of the masterclass led by Master of Wine Sarah Heller for the Valpolicella Wine Consortium, “The Appassimento Legacy: between heritage and modern excellence”.

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