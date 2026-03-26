“OperaWine” 2026, homage to the history and present of great Italian wine by “Wine Spectator”

The quintessential embodiment of the “Italian genius”, Leonardo da Vinci, who was also a wine producer, as well as Camillo Benso di Cavour, the first Prime Minister of a united Italy and one of the great protagonists of both the Risorgimento and Barolo; or Marchesa Giulia Colbert Falletti, the “inventor” of modern Barolo, whose story is preserved by Marchesi di Barolo (headed by the Abbona family); and then two names that have marked the more recent history of Italian wine, i.e. Mario Incisa della Rocchetta and Giacomo Tachis, together the “creators” of one of the great myths of Italian wine, Sassicaia by Tenuta San Guido. Tachis himself later became one of the most acclaimed Italian winemakers of all time, signing many outstanding Italian wines that have made history, such as, to name just a few, Tignanello by Antinori, Terre Brune by Cantina di Santadi, Turriga by Argiolas, Pelago by Umani Ronchi, and San Leonardo by Tenuta San Leonardo. The 2026 edition of “OperaWine” is dedicated to these five great interpreters from different eras, united by their role as guardians and innovators of a timeless excellence. “OperaWine” is the prestigious tasting event which serves as the prologue to Vinitaly, devoted to the flagship wineries of Italian wine in the United States, selected by the renowned U.S. magazine “Wine Spectator” for Veronafiere. The event will take place in Verona on April 11th, at the Gallerie Mercatali, on the eve of Italy most important wine fair (April 12th - 15th). A total of 150 wineries have been selected and divided by “Wine Spectator” into three categories: “Legacy Icons” (31 wineries present in every edition, “producers who, thanks to a constant focus on qualitative excellence, have had a historic impact on Italian wine”), “Classics” (69 producers who are “leaders in their regions, with a strong track record of quality”), and “New Voices” (50 wineries “founded from 1990 onwards, selected for their ability to guarantee quality, innovation, and the continuous evolution of Italian wine”).

The names range from Masciarelli to Feudi di San Gregorio, from Famiglia Cotarella to Ca’ del Bosco, from Nino Negri to Umani Ronchi, from Tormaresca - Tenuta Bocca di Lupo to Donnafugata, from Planeta to Tasca d’Almerita, from Ferrari Trento to Marchesi Antinori, from Castello di Ama to Castello di Volpaia, from Fèlsina to Fontodi, from Marchesi Frescobaldi to Mazzei, from Ornellaia to Tenuta San Guido, from Lungarotti to Allegrini, from Masi Agricola to Zenato among the “Legacy Icons”; from Jermann to Marco Felluga Russiz Superiore, from Lvnae Bosoni to Bellavista, from Guido Berlucchi to Braida di Giacomo Bologna, from Ceretto to Cogno, from G.B. Burlotto to G.D. Vajra, from Giacomo Borgogno & Figli to Oddero Poderi e Cantine, from Pio Cesare to Sandrone, from Argiolas to Tenute Sella & Mosca, from Benanti to Tenuta delle Terre Nere, from Cantina Terlano to Elena Walch, from San Michele Appiano to Tenuta San Leonardo, from Altesino to Argiano, from Biondi-Santi to Boscarelli, from Canalicchio di Sopra to Caprili, from Carpineto to Casanova di Neri, from Castello Banfi to Eredi Fuligni, from Il Poggione to Isole e Olena, from Le Macchiole to Rocca delle Macìe, from Antinori Castello della Sala to Caprai, from Bertani to Nino Franco, from Roberto Anselmi to Romano dal Forno and Tedeschi among the “Classics”; and, among the “New Voices”, names such as Quintodecimo, San Salvatore 1988, Villa Bucci, Gianfranco Fino, Arianna Occhipinti, Feudo Maccari - Famiglia Antonio Moretti, Graci, Pietradolce, Maso Martis, Argentiera, Tenuta di Biserno, Grattamacco, Lamole di Lamole, Le Chiuse, Poggio al Tesoro (Marilisa Allegrini), San Filippo, Tenuta di Arceno, Tenuta di Trinoro, Tolaini, Tenuta Castelbuono (Fratelli Lunelli), Biancavigna, Gerardo Cesari and Zýmē, to name just a few (the complete list is provided in the focus section). Overall, there are 45 new wineries compared to the 2025 edition. In terms of territorial representation, Tuscany leads the ranking with 48 producers, followed by Piedmont (24), Sicily (15), and Veneto (12).

“OperaWine” is a symbolic event and represents our only international tasting - recalled Alison Napjus, senior editor of “Wine Spectator”, during the presentation of the winery list in Chicago at Vinitaly.USA 2025 last October - for me and for Bruce Sanderson, senior editor, the wineries featured in Verona are always a source of inspiration and discovery of Italian wines, selected through our blind tastings. For next year, we have expanded the representation of Italian wine excellence by introducing, exclusively for 2026, the “New Voices” with the aim of identifying new thematic categories for future editions. We thank Veronafiere-Vinitaly for the trust placed in “Wine Spectator”. On our side, we are delighted to highlight these extraordinary producers during the event in Verona and to present them to the 3.5 million readers of our magazine worldwide”.

Since 2012, “OperaWine”, recalls a note, has been the only tasting event organized by “Wine Spectator” outside the United States, confirming the strength of its collaboration with Veronafiere and the event’s role as a privileged bridge between Italian wine and the American market. This relationship also reflects the constant presence of the Verona trade fair in this key market and will be further strengthened in 2026 with the third edition of Vinitaly.USA, organized by Veronafiere Vinitaly and Ita - Italian Trade Agency in New York City on October 26th and 27th at Pier 36, immediately following the “Wine Spectator New York Wine Experience” (October 22nd - 24th), one of the most prestigious events on the international wine calendar.

Focus - The 150 wineries selected by “Wine Spectator ” for “OperaWine” 2026

Legacy Icons

Masciarelli

Feudi di San Gregorio

Mastroberardino Agricola

Livio Felluga

Famiglia Cotarella

Ca’ del Bosco

Nino Negri

Umani Ronchi

Aldo Conterno

Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio

Paolo Scavino

Tormaresca Tenuta Bocca di Lupo

Donnafugata

Planeta

Tasca D’almerita

Ferrari Trento

Antinori

Castellare di Castellina

Castello di Ama

Castello di Volpaia

Fèlsina

Fontodi

Marchesi Frescobaldi

Mazzei

Ornellaia

Tenuta San Guido

Lungarotti

Allegrini

Masi Agricola

Pieropan

Zenato

Classics

D’Angelo

Borgo del Tiglio

Jermann

Marco Felluga Russiz Superiore

Vie di Romans

Liguria Lvnae Bosoni

Arpepe

Bellavista

Guido Berlucchi

Marche Bisci

Marche Garofoli

Braida di Giacomo Bologna

Cavallotto

Ceretto

Cogno

Elio Altare

G.B. Burlotto

G.D. Vajra

Giacomo Borgogno & Figli

Marchesi di Gresy

Massolino

Oddero Poderi e Cantine

Pio Cesare

Pira Chiara Boschis

Produttori del Barbaresco

Ratti

Roagna

Sandrone

Vietti

Argiolas

Tenute Sella & Mosca

Benanti

Duca di Salaparuta

Passopisciaro

Tenuta delle Terre Nere

Cantina Terlano

Elena Walch

J. Hofstätter

St. Michael-Eppan Winery

Tenuta San Leonardo

Altesino

Argiano

Biondi-Santi

Boscarelli

Canalicchio di Sopra

Caprili

Carpineto

Casanova di Neri

Castello Banfi

Castello di Albola

Castello di Monsanto

Castello Romitorio

Eredi Fuligni

Fattoria Le Pupille

Il Poggione

Isole E Olena

Le Macchiole

Ricasoli

Rocca delle Macìe

Siro Pacenti

Valdicava

Antinori Castello della Sala

Arnaldo Caprai

Tabarrini

Bertani

Nino Franco

Roberto Anselmi

Romano Dal Forno

Tedeschi

New Voices

La Valentina

Elena Fucci

Colli di Lapio

Galardi

Quintodecimo

San Salvatore 19.88

Terre di Valter

Chiara Condello

Bastianich

Liguria Terenzuola

Liguria Terre Bianche

Villa Bucci

Catabbo

Ca’viola

Mauro Veglio

Trediberri

Felline

Gianfranco Fino

Masseria Li Veli

Agripunica

Ammura (Tommasi Family Estates)

Arianna Occhipinti

F. Tornatore

Feudo Maccari

Feudo Montoni

Giovanni Rosso

Graci

Pietradolce

Maso Martis

Argentiera

Biserno

Grattamacco

Il Molino di Grace

Ipsus

Istine

Lamole di Lamole

Le Chiuse

Podere Salicutti

Poggio al Tesoro

Riecine

Rocca di Frassinello

Rocca di Montegrossi

San Filippo

Tenuta di Arceno

Tenuta di Trinoro

Tolaini

Tenuta Castelbuono

Biancavigna

Gerardo Cesari

Zýmē

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