Sunday 16th of August 2020 - Last Update: 19:07
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 485
14 August 2020, 17:22
485
11.897 Enonauti
August 10th - 14th 2020
In this issue
Italian wine once again saved from US duties: the Trump government’s decision
13 August 2020
Wine, the rally of bulk prices in the first 7 months of 2020 (on 2019), according to Ismea
11 August 2020
Italian wine and the world e-commerce boom, with the pandemic: the “Russia case”
10 August 2020
Towards the harvest, Assoenologi: “don’t panic, there is no alarm about excesses and the market”
13 August 2020
Wine and high level investments, Pasquale Forte close to one hectare of Brunello di Montalcino
12 August 2020
Cooperatives, Terre del Barolo the best in Italy, Terlano at the top in South Tyrol
10 August 2020
13 August 2020