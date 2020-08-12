Wine and high level investments, Pasquale Forte close to one hectare of Brunello di Montalcino

From a “pragmatic dreamer”, as he likes to call himself, Pasquale Forte, inventor, an entrepreneur at the head of a leading automotive technology group such as Eldor Corporation (3,000 employees worldwide), is also a farmer, and in just a few years, his Podere Forte, a farm and wine company all focused on sustainability set in the hills of the Val d’Orcia UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become one of the reference wineries in Tuscany and Italy.

But the investments in the territory of Pasquale Forte (who also owns the starred restaurant Osteria Perillà, in Rocca d’Orcia) do not stop: after having acquired the historic residence of the Bishop in Montalcino, a palace built directly by the Pope in the sixteenth century, he would now be close to buying a hectare of Brunello di Montalcino with a very high vocation, for a project of the highest level and great oenological craftsmanship. It would aim at a “tailor-made” production, around 4,000 bottles, for a Brunello di Montalcino that will be produced and vinified in the ancient cellars of the bishop’s palace, thus recreating a unique “urban cellar” in the heart of the city of Brunello, with roots in ancient history but conceived in a modern key. For a Brunello di Montalcino that will be able to express the highest quality of Sangiovese and the highest suitability of one of the most prestigious terroirs in the world, and strongly linked to the reception in the Bishop’s Palace, for a sort of widespread “clos” wine tourism of the highest level.

In the coming days, Pasquale Forte will be among the vineyards of Montalcino to evaluate some plots together with the two world-class consultants, married couple Lydia and Claude Bourguignon, two of the most qualified agronomic engineers in the world (already consultants, in addition to Podere Forte itself, of top realities such as Romanée-Conti and Leflaive in Burgundy, Troplong Mondot, Canon la Gaffelière and La Tour Figeac in Bordeaux, Selosse in Fleury in Champagne, Dagueneau in the Loria Valley, Beaucastel in the Rhone, Daumas Gassac in the Languedoc Roussillon, Elio Altare, Vajra and Ceretto in the Langhe, Montenidoli in Tuscany and Vega Sicilia in Spain, among others), among the many names of the highest level of wine culture that Pasquale Forte has already brought to his “court”, over the years, during the “Giulio Gambelli” days (dedicated to the memory of one of the patriarchs of the success of Sangiovese, the master taster par excellence and most talented that Italy has ever had), along with personalities such as Aubert de Villaine, co-owner of one of the world’s most prestigious wine cellars, Domaine Romanée-Conti, an icon of Burgundy.

An important signal, that launched by Pasquale Forte, which not only confirms the appeal of Montalcino of his Brunello (where the quotations for one hectare planted with Brunello di Montalcino in the most prized areas are - even now - close to one million euros), but also for the entire high-end wine sector, where investments continue to be made in the future, despite the great uncertainty of these times.

