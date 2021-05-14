IT
Wednesday 19th of May 2021 - Last Update: 18:06
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 524
14 May 2021, 18:12
Issue:
524
Print run:
4.212 Enonauti
Period:
May 10th - 14th 2021
In this issue
News
Tannico bets on France and acquires the majority of Venteàlapropriété
10 May 2021
SMS
Wine, at the end of April 2021 stocks at 52.7 million hectoliters, +1.5% on 2020
10 May 2021
Report
Prosecco Docg, the strength of a district. Growing also in 2020 with Covid
07 May 2021
First Page
From Italian wine to the USA, from digital to the future of critics: at WineNews, Antonio Galloni
13 May 2021
Focus
Towards the future, with the “teachings” of the pandemic. The recipe for wine, signed by Tuscany
14 May 2021
Wine & Food
The restart of the U.S., in the numbers of wine imports and openings of bars and restaurants
13 May 2021
For the Record
Selling grapes? Great idea in Trento and Bolzano, less so in Calabria: revenues by region
11 May 2021