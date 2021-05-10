Tannico bets on France and acquires the majority of Venteàlapropriété

After 2020 closed with an 82% growth in turnover, at 37 million euros, Tannico’s growth path continues, with a top-notch operation on the French market, where an agreement has been found for the acquisition of a majority stake in Venteàlapropriété, an e-commerce company founded in 2008 and active on the domestic market in the sale of premium wines, which closed 2020 with a turnover of over 34 million euros. Venteàlapropriété mainly addresses a target of passionate customers, selects every day different wineries with high quality proposals, and is active in the sales of premium and en primeur wines - the products of excellence of the most famous French domaine and châteaux such as Petrus, Château Margaux, or Château Palmer - bookable in advance by customers and delivered after eighteen or twenty-four months of aging in the cellar.

The purchase of Venteàlapropriété will be realized with its own means, thanks to a capital increase of 32 million euros reserved to the current shareholders of Tannico, including Campari Group, which holds 49% and which has undertaken to underwrite up to 100% of this capital increase. The acquisition of the French company is part of the growth project already started by Tannico, which saw the launch of Tannico Express, an application for the delivery of wine and spirits at the right temperature in 30 minutes; Tannico Flying School - Online, a platform of video paths to bring people closer to the world of wine and satisfy the curiosity of wine lovers, and the opening of Tannico Wine Bar in Milan.

“We are thrilled to be able to work on the expansion of Tannico in the French market thanks to the acquisition of Venteàlapropriété, a company that has built in recent years a leadership position in the French market thanks to a careful selection of products and established relationships with the main domaine and chateaux on the transalpine territory”, comments Marco Magnocavallo, CEO of Tannico.

Venteàlapropriété has built, in these 12 years, a team of top sommeliers and purchasing managers which perfectly integrates with Tannico’s strategies: “we are happy to start working together with Venteàlapropriété's team, which will continue to follow what has been exceptional in the last years and will also allow Tannico to have access to a fine selection of French wines which will enrich the catalog on the Italian market”, continues Marco Magnocavallo.

“We are very happy to join Tannico and its team. This operation is a unique opportunity to bring together 2 leaders of wine e-commerce in their respective countries with a complementary know-how that ensures their future growth”, adds Clotaire Dumetz, CEO of Venteàlapropriété.

