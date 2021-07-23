IT
Sunday 25th of July 2021 - Last Update: 20:05
Italian Weekly WineNews – Issue 534
23 July 2021, 18:31
Issue:
534
Print run:
4.245 Enonauti
Period:
July 19th - 23rd 2021
In this issue
News
The “Cultural Landscape of Chianti Classico” takes its first steps towards Unesco
20 July 2021
SMS
“Barolo en Primeur”, a charity contest with 15 barrels, under the Christie’s hammer
22 July 2021
Report
Italian wine exports are growing again. In the first 4 months of 2021, +4.2% on 2020 (+5.9% on 2019)
16 July 2021
First Page
Michel Rolland, from the increase in the alcohol content of wines to resistant vines
22 July 2021
Focus
“Anteprime di Toscana” the Consortium of Brunello change system
22 July 2021
Wine & Food
Oscar Farinetti: “wine is on the upswing; it’s time to stop complaining and learn to live with Covid”
19 July 2021
For the Record
New record for Made in Italy food: exports up + 8.9% in the first 5 months of 2021
20 July 2021