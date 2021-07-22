“Barolo en Primeur”, a charity contest with 15 barrels, under the Christie’s hammer

A charity competition in support of the projects of social utility, both In Italy and abroad, financed by 15 Barolo barrels, produced from the grapes of the historic Gustava vineyard, on the hillls of Grinzane and once belonged to Camillo Benso Conte di Cavour, still aging, that on October 30th will end up under the Christie’s hammer for the “Barolo en primeur”, a charity competition organized by Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo, together with the Fondazione CRC Donare and in collaboration with the Consorzio di tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe Dogliani, on stage in the scenic location of Castle of Grinzane, in simultaneous connection with New York, where Antonio Galloni, CEO of Vinous will be present.

From each barrique 300 bottles will be obtained, which will be numbered and marked with a label created ad hoc by the internationally renowned artist Giuseppe Penone. Antonio Galloni’s review, will be cioned as an NFT and attached to each barrique. An unprecedent limited edition in support of non profit organization and in favor of projects in favor of ptojects in the field of healt, research, arts and culture, social inslusion and the protection of the Italian cultural heritage.

“This is a historic event for Barolo, but at the same time it is a signal for the entire Italian wine sector, which has been committed for some time to offering its own excellence, but for the first time in this exclusive way”, comments Matteo Ascheri, president of the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani. “each barrique express its own unique characteristics, as the vineyard has been divided into separately vinified particles” explains Donato Lanati, one of the most known Italian oenologist in the world who signs Barolo Gustava. Lanati, with its applied research center Enoisis Meraviglia, is carrying out a training and enhancement project for this historic vineyard with the Alba Enological School, thanks to the support of the Foundation.

“The event offer to collectors an unprecedent opportunity to partecipate in a philantropic initiative of great importance and benefit from a barrique of Barolo of the 2020 vintage, obtained from a specific parcel within a historic vineyard”, adds Antonio Galloni. “Bidders should be encouraged by the raruty of the wines, the specially commissioned works of the art and the charitable causes. All this contributes to making this initiative truly special”.

“The ideas was born from the desire to enhance the historic Gustava vineyard, located on the hills of Grinzane and once owned by Camillo Benso Conte di Cavour. An Estate – comments Ezio Raviola, vice president of the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo – acquired by the Foundation in 2019, as part of an operation in favor of the territory of the province of Cuneo. This vineyard today gives us the opportunity to bring the name of Barolo to the world, with a charity event dedicated to insitutions, enlightened managers, companies oriented towards social investment, international corporate foundations and collectors”.

