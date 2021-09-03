IT
Saturday 4th of September 2021 - Last Update: 20:26
Italian Weekly WineNews – Issue 540
03 September 2021, 16:37
Issue:
540
Print run:
4.250 Enonauti
Period:
August 30th - September 3rd 2021
In this issue
News
Bolgheri unveils 2019 vintage “en primeur”, and brings “Toscana” on the label
02 September 2021
SMS
The “Place” of Bordeaux celebrates the 20 vintages of Colore and Testamatta by Bibi Graetz
01 September 2021
Report
The “poetry” of Italian food protagonist at Expo 2020 Dubai told by Gabriele Salvatores
02 September 2021
First Page
Liv-ex Classification 2021: the ultimate leap forward for Italian fine wines
28 August 2021
Focus
Wine & Food
The market of sparkling wines, in 2028, will reach a value of 55.8 billion dollars
31 August 2021
For the Record
Southern Italy seen through the eyes of a child, Robert V. Camuto, today a famous wine writer
31 August 2021