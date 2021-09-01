The “Place” of Bordeaux celebrates the 20 vintages of Colore and Testamatta by Bibi Graetz

September is the most important period for “grand vins”: it is the month in which negociants present the new vintages of the great non-French collectible wines on the “Place” of Bordeaux, the complex distribution system which puts together chateaux, négociants and wine merchants from all over the world, on which the marketing of Bordeaux wines is based since the seventeenth century. Starting, of course, with Italian fine wines, which appeared on the Place since 2008, with the 2006 vintage of Masseto, to which was then added the second wine of the estate, Massetino. Ornellaia, Ornellaia Bianco, Serre Nuove, Le Volte and Poggio alle Gazze also pass through the Place de Bordeaux, as well as Marchesi Antinori’s Solaia, Petrolo’s Galatrona, the flagship estate of Val d’Arno di Sopra owned by Luca Sanjust, and Caiarossa, and, in small quantities, Tignanello and Cervaro della Sala, also from the Antinori family. In 2019 it was the turn of the first Brunello di Montalcino, with the wines of Luce della Vite by Frescobaldi, and a few months ago was the debut of the first Etna Rosso, the one by Giovanni Rosso, a historic griffe of Barolo. Tomorrow, however, the lights of the “Place of Bordeaux” will be all dedicated to the new vintage of Testamatta and Colore, the two Supertuscans of Bibi Graetz, which celebrate their 20th anniversary: in one day, and for one day only, collectors from all over the world will have the chance to allocate themselves a small number of bottles. And, in the next days, it will be the turn of Opus One, Masseto, Almaviva, Solaia, Chateau Latour, Palmer, Yquem and all the others.

