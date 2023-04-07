IT
Saturday 8th of April 2023 - Last Update: 19:43
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 623
07 April 2023, 17:50
Issue:
623
Print run:
4470 Enonauti
Period:
April 3rd - 7th 2023
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Spring frost scares the countryside and vineyards of Italy and France
05 April 2023
SMS
Wine and health, the Italian supply chain creates a system with the institutions, to protect its “gem”
02 April 2023
Report
“Vinitaly” sets sail with the Amerigo Vespucci to promote Italian wine in the world
04 April 2023
First Page
Vinitaly 2023: dominated by politics, with lots of business, and open to the world
06 April 2023
Focus
Italian wines in 2023? Turnover down, but margins are stable
05 April 2023
Wine & Food
Italian red wines have increased by 200% since 2010 for the premium segment, that worth 1,9 billion eur
04 April 2023
For the Record
UVI-Vinitaly Observatory: Italian bubbles close 2022 at 1 billion bottles (+4%)
03 April 2023