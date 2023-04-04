“Vinitaly” sets sail with the Amerigo Vespucci to promote Italian wine in the world

One is the Italian sailing ship known by all navies as “the most beautiful ship in the world”, the other the international flagship event for Italian wine. Together, the Amerigo Vespucci and “Vinitaly”, from July, will set sail to promote the excellence of Made in Italy, with a world tour that will stop in major cities on all Continents. Making the announcement today from Veronafiere in Verona was the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.

“Companies have asked us to help take the Italian image abroad”, the minister said, “and now the government will also do so through the Ministry of Defense. Starting July 1, for two years, the Amerigo Vespucci will be engaged in a training campaign that will tour the world, with stops on every Continent where the best of Made in Italy will also be presented. In this project, Veronafiere, with “Vinitaly”, will accompany us on the Italian Navy’s most famous training ship, helping to promote the nation’s excellence outside our borders”.

“Vinitaly” brings together, these days in Verona, more than 4,000 wine companies, representing a supply chain in Italy that has a turnover of more than 31 billion euros, is the first active item in the national trade balance and in 2022 totaled nearly 8 billion in exports. “For “Vinitaly”, commented the president of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo, “it is a great honor to board the Vespucci and contribute with our trade fair brand to enhance and exalt wine, a true flagship product of Italy. This new initiative reinforces our plan to develop a permanent and coordinated promotional platform with all institutional partners, capable of attracting, on the one hand, markets’ investments in Italian products and, on the other hand, of boosting incoming to the country and its territories”.

Copyright © 2000/2023