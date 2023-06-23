Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 634

IT
News
Tenute Capaldo (Feudi di San Gregorio) acquires Galardi, Campania’s iconic winery
22 June 2023
SMS
Fine wine market does not recover: in May, Liv-ex 1000 loses 2.4%
16 June 2023
Report
Wine is the leading sector of Italian agribusiness. And also the most controlled
22 June 2023
First Page
Agri-food districts, wine drives growth, with Langhe Roero and Monferrato n. 1 in value
20 June 2023
Focus
Marchesi Antinori: vintners and patrons for more than six hundred years, from the Renaissance to contemporary art
16 June 2023
Wine & Food
Verdicchio & Co: exports of Le Marche PDOs up +33% to 76 million euros in 5 years
21 June 2023
For the Record
Rising costs and stop in sales: Chianti cuts yields by 10% for the 2023 harvest
15 June 2023