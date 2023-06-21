Verdicchio & Co: exports of Le Marche PDOs up +33% to 76 million euros in 5 years

“The magnificent 16” PDO wines of Le Marche, including the territories of the small and large denominations of the Istituto Marchigiano Tutela Vini (IMT) include Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (DOC and DOCG), Verdicchio di Matelica (DOC and DOCG), Rosso Conero (DOC and DOCG), Vernaccia di Serrapetrona (DOCG), Bianchello del Metauro, Colli Maceratesi, Colli Pesaresi, Esino, the lands of San Severino, the Lacrima di Morro d'Alba, the Pergola, San Ginesio and Serrapetrona. And now, for the first time, all of their stories will be told in a single event involving 120 companies, to the Italian and International media (including WineNews), in Recanati, home of the great Italian poet, Giacomo Leopardi, to promote them on the domestic market (June 22nd to 24th). The protected area is a vineyard that extends over the provinces of Ancona, Macerata and Pesaro-Urbino, for more than 7.500 hectares, while production in 2022 reached close to 230.000 bottled hectoliters (89% of the total). The Marche Region vineyards are among the most sustainable in Italy, as 39.5% of the surfaces, equal to 6.991 hectares out of a total vineyard area of 18.000 hectares (year 2022/23, Marche Region, Department of Agriculture), are biological, which is double the Italian average. It is a “treasure” that the maxi-Consortium, which alone represents 70% of exports and just under half of the entire Le Marche vineyards, from 2010 to 2022, has made investments together with the companies and community contributions (OCM-Vino and PSR Marche Mis. 1.33 and 3.2), for over 28 million euros. “Our companies, Michele Bernetti, president of the Marchigiano di Tutela dei Vini (IMT) pointed out, “have always been very active in promoting their products abroad. The merit is thanks to its top wines, first and foremost, Verdicchio, which have definitely contributed to growth in value of Regional exports, marking +33% over the past 5 years for a value that has reached almost 76 million euros. Of course, the domestic market is still without a doubt, strategic, especially now, considering the boom in tourism in Italy as well as in the cities, the villages and on the coasts of the Marche Region”.

Copyright © 2000/2023