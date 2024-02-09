IT
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 667
09 February 2024, 17:21
Issue:
667
Print run:
4687 Enonauti
Period:
February 5th - 9th 2024
In this issue
News
Italian Classic Method seeking exports, Franciacorta is leading the search
06 February 2024
SMS
Italian vineyard but made-in-the-USA revenues: the paradox of low-alcohol wines in the States
08 February 2024
Report
Pasqua Vini, Alessio Planeta, Ca’ del Bosco, Prestige Wine Imports: Italian “Wine Star Award 2023”
06 February 2024
First Page
Valpolicella and its Amarone look to change: in style, climate and consumption
02 February 2024
Focus
DOCG mandatory, DOC and IGT upon request, but all bottles of wine can have “the State label”
07 February 2024
Wine & Food
It is an all-Italian invention the “electronic nose” that reveals the origin and freshness of wines
06 February 2024
For the Record
Winemakers are custodians of the land: campaign by Fivi for their recognition is underway
06 February 2024