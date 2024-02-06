Pasqua Vini, Alessio Planeta, Ca’ del Bosco, Prestige Wine Imports: Italian “Wine Star Award 2023”

“To be the first Italian winery to receive this prestigious award is a source of immense pride and testifies to the passion and innovation that, for generations, have distinguished our family: we want to thank “Wine Enthusiast” for allowing us to reach such a significant milestone in our 100-year history”. Words of Riccardo Pasqua, managing director Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, one of the most important realities of Valpolicella and Italian wine, who, together with Alessandro Pasqua, CEO Pasqua USA, was among the protagonists of the “Wine Star Awards 2023” by “Wine Enthusiast”, staged, tonight, in Miami Beach, with a lot of Italy as protagonist. Given that, as already reported by WineNews, if Pasqua was awarded as “Innovator of the year”, identical and important recognitions were also obtained by Alessio Planeta, at the helm of the family’s Sicilian winery, awarded as “Winemaker of The Year”, Ca’ del Bosco, a Franciacorta griffe, founded by the Zanella family, and now in the majority of the Santa Margherita Group, as “European Winery of the Year”, moving on, still with a touch of Italy, to Prestige Wine Imports, “Importer of the Year”, under the aegis of the Mezzacorona Group, and to Charlottesville, in Virginia, named “Wine Region of the Year”, also thanks to the work of Barboursville, a historic winery and founded by the third American president, Thomas Jefferson, but, since 1976, owned by Zonin1821, one of the most important realities of Italian wine.

Copyright © 2000/2024