Monday 18th of March 2024 - Last Update: 11:41
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 672
15 March 2024, 17:40
Issue:
672
Print run:
4716 Enonauti
Period:
March 11th - 15th 2024
In this issue
News
Sicilian wine once again in the international spotlight, thanks to Planeta
11 March 2024
SMS
Vinitaly and Merano Wine Festival, first joint venture in the name of amphora
11 March 2024
Report
Florence has its urban vineyard: “Vigna Michelangelo” (Donne Fittipaldi) at Piazzale Michelangelo
14 March 2024
First Page
Italian wine exports hold up and worth 7.77 billion, -0.8% on record 2022
12 March 2024
Focus
Fine Wines, Liv-Ex is still on a decline. Small signs of growth from Italy (and Champagne)
08 March 2024
Wine & Food
Writer Joanne Harris and sailor Giovanni Soldini are “The Voice of Biondi-Santi” 2024
08 March 2024
For the Record
Cascina Penna-Currado: Elena and Luca Currado Vietti, with their children, return to Langa
15 March 2024