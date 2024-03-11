Sicilian wine once again in the international spotlight, thanks to Planeta

Italy’s top wine brands continue to rack up international awards. And, in the headlines, Sicily rises once again, with one of its leading realities, Planeta, elected “Wine family of the year” of the “Meininger Awards Excellence in Wine & Spirit” No. 18, one of the most prestigious awards in German wine, staged in Dusseldorf, during the days of ProWein. A recognition for the Sicilian winery led by Francesca, Alessio and Santi Planeta, which comes just a few weeks after Alessio Planeta (who is also CEO of the company) was named “Winemaker of the Year” by the famous American magazine “Wine Enthusiast”.

The jury, composed of renowned journalists from the leading wine magazines of the Meininger Group - “Weinwirtschaft”, “Wine Business International”, “Sommelier” and “Weinwelt” - chose to award the Planeta family for “their long agricultural tradition in Sicily, handed down for 17 generations. Over the years, this enterprising family has dedicated itself mainly to viticulture, extending its presence over nearly 400 hectares distributed in six vineyards located in the best Sicilian terroirs. Today, the Planetas represent the international excellence of Sicilian viticulture”, stated the motivations for the award. This is an important recognition not only to the wine reality represented by Planeta, which has 371 hectares of vineyards and seven wineries located in five territories (Menfi, Sambuca di Sicilia, Vittoria, Noto, Etna and Capo Milazzo), but also to its agricultural activity, with 151 hectares of olive groves with an oil mill located right in the center of the property and other crops such as almond and durum wheat, all under organic farming, as well as in high-level hospitality, with “La Foresteria” in Menfi, Palazzo Planeta in Palermo, and more.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to have been recognized as “Wine family of the year” at the Meininger Awards”, said Alessio Planeta, managing director of the family business. “This award is a tribute to the dedication and tireless work that our family has dedicated to viticulture in Sicily for generations. It is a testament to the passion and determination that have driven us to constantly strive for excellence in our vineyards and wines. We thank the jury for choosing us and all those who have contributed to our success. Today three generations of Planeta work in the company, with different roles and in great harmony. This award motivates and empowers us further to continue on the road of innovation and quality, carrying on our commitment to best represent the Sicilian wine tradition internationally”. An award, as “Wine family of the year”, that of Planeta, which follows by a few years those given to the Italian-American family Mariani, at the head of Castello Banfi, and Frescobaldi, in the same category, and those arrived, in other sections, again from the “Meininger Awards Excellence in Wine & Spirit”, to Italian realities such as Nonino, and personalities such as Gaetano Marzotto (president of the Santa Margherita Group), to Veronese producer Andrea Sartori, as well as Francois Schenk, at the head of the Schenk Group, one of the largest European wine companies, which boasts production wineries in Switzerland, Italy (with, among others, Lunadoro in the Nobile di Montepulciano territory, and Bacio della Luna, in Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg), France and Spain, and a sales network in Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom, with more than 3. 500 hectares of estate vineyards.

Copyright © 2000/2024