IT
Friday 7th of March 2025 - Last Update: 18:25
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 723
07 March 2025, 16:55
Issue:
723
Print run:
3745 Enonauti
Period:
March 3rd - 7th 2025
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Wine needs a new language. Everyone says so, even sommeliers.
01 March 2025
SMS
Alcohol-free wines will also be able to be “organic”: the regulation in the EU Official Journal
28 February 2025
Report
“White Wine Identity”, Settesoli leader of the supply chain contract for sustainable development
05 March 2025
First Page
Fine wine yields drop. But Barolo vineyards are the most valuable in the world
06 March 2025
Focus
Wine market in Germany is dropping. But it remains fundamental also for Italian wine
05 March 2025
Wine & Food
Increasingly closer Usa duties at 25% on European farm products. Trump umpteenth announcement
04 March 2025
For the Record
Mattarella “honors” made in Italy: on March 22, he will be guest at Bibenda’s Oil & Wine Forum
04 March 2025