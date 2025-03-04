Mattarella “honors” made in Italy: on March 22, he will be guest at Bibenda’s Oil & Wine Forum

An extraordinary special guest to testify the great importance of made in Italy agri-food: on March 22, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will be guest at the Forum of Oil and Wine Culture, in Rome, the Bibenda event now in its 44th edition. Deux ex machina behind the presence of President Mattarella is Franco Maria Ricci, who, since ever, incarnates the role of genial “entertainer” of the world of wine, for which he did a lot (since the early 1990s, ed.), also today, who heads Fis – Italian Sommelier Foundation, one of the greatest centers of wine culture in the world. “The honor which President Mattarella grants us – affirms Franco Maria Ricci - is in the awareness of the commitment of these years by Italian Sommelier Foundation (Fis), and by Bibenda for the cultural growth of oil, wine, and of earth products”. In the Forum, held at Hilton Cavalieri, in Rome, headquarter of Italian Sommelier Foundation, also the greatest ever realized oil tasting is scheduled with over 200 oils by the companies awarded by Bibenda 2025, in addition to the wines of wineries which received both the awards. The entry will be strictly reserved for awarded producers, and subscribers of the Italian Sommelier Foundation.

Always for the important activity that Bibenda and Italian Sommelier Foundation (Fis) have carried out for decades, on May 25, the Oscar of Wine is back, among the prestigious awards of the sector (and, which, in the last years, also saw WineNews as winner, ed): a special edition celebrating the 25 years of the Award, invented by Bibenda, and by Italian Sommelier Foundation: a gala among glamour and great bottles, with a “parterre de roi” that will include, following the tradition, all the most important Italian wine producers together with journalists and politician, but also singers, sportsmen, and celebrities.

