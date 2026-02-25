“World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2026, Italy at the top with 20 labels out of 115

Italy wine scene, with 20 wines out of 115 total in the ranking - including “triplets” from Ceretto, one of the historic Barolo and Langhe estates; the Mezzacorona Group (between Trentino and Sicily), one of Italy most virtuous cooperatives; and Arianna Occhipinti, among Sicily most renowned wineries; as well as “double entries” for Ruffino, one of Tuscany most important estates (part of Constellation Brands), and the distinctive Tenuta del Paguro in Emilia-Romagna, famous for aging its wines underwater - remains at the top of the “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2026. This special selection is the result of choices made by 29 sommeliers and wine directors from some of the world most renowned restaurants, all featured in the celebrated “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” ranking (including, for the Italian restaurants, Matteo Bernardi of Le Calandre in Rubano of the Alajmo family; Jacopo Dosio of Piazza Duomo in Alba by Enrico Crippa with the Ceretto family; and Lukas Gerger of Norbert Niederkofler Atelier Moessmer in Brunico), with the jury chaired by Kristell Monot, president of the World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection 2026.

Thus, in a global ranking where Italy emerges as the most awarded country (even though the most decorated wineries, with four wines each, which are Lingua Franca from Oregon, in the Usa; Quinta do Vallado from the Douro Valley in Portugal; and Vik, from the Cachapoal Valley in Chile, already recognized as “The World’s Best Vineyard” 2025), three Italian wineries or groups appear with three wines each. Ceretto, for instance, with Barolo Brunate 2021, Barbaresco Asili 2014, and Barolo Bricco Rocche 2021; and, still, Arianna Occhipinti with SM 2024, Frappato 2023, and Grotte Alte Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021; and the Mezzacorona Group presenting a trio spanning Sicily and South Tyrol: Trentodoc Rotari Flavio 2026 by Cantina Rotari, Musivum Teroldego Rotaliano 2019 by Mezzacorona, and Feudo Arancio Hedonis 2022 by Feudo Arancio. With two wines each, Ruffino appears with Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Romitorio di Santedame 2022 and Toscana IGT Alauda 2021, while Tenuta del Paguro contributes its underwater-aged wines Homarus 2021 and Ostrea in fundo 2023. Italy is also represented, with one wine each, by: Solengo Toscana IGT 2021 by Argiano (the stunning Montalcino estate owned by Brazilian entrepreneur André Esteves and headed by Bernardino Sani, ed); Barolo Riserva 2016 by Marchesi di Barolo, guardians of this great red through the Abbona family; Grave di Stecca Brut 2018 by Nino Franco, a benchmark name in Valdobbiadene; and, still, Gavi di Gavi Limited Edition 2021 by La Scolca, headed by Chiara Soldati; Il Ruggine 2021 by Clara Marcelli in the Marche; Erbaluce di Caluso Rend Nen 2022 by Luca Leggero Villareggia; and Sicilia IGT donnacricri 2023 by Viabizzunoagricola.

“We are thrilled to present the “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” again in 2026: with over 100 wines from 16 countries, the final selection reflects the incredible diversity of the global wine landscape, from beloved classics to bold new players in winemaking. The selection remains a reliable reference point for industry professionals worldwide, and we are proud to provide this platform where the world most talented sommeliers can come together to define the future of wine”, explains a spokesperson for the selection. Behind Italy, with its 20 wines, the United States follows with 17 labels, then Portugal with 17, ahead of Spain and Argentina with 12, France and Chile with 8, Uruguay (5), Germany (3), and the Czech Republic (3), Canada (2), Georgia (2), and Greece (2), and one each from South Africa, New Zealand, and Brazil.

Focus - “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2026

Almaviva Winery - Almaviva 2018 - Chile - Maipo Valley

Almaviva Winery - Almaviva 2021 - Chile - Maipo Valley

Aperture Cellars - Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 - the Usa - California

Aperture Cellars - Aperture Sauvignon Blanc 2024 - the Usa - California

Argiano - Solengo Igt Toscana 2021 - Italy - Tuscany

Arianna Occhipinti - SM 2023 - Italy - Sicily

Arianna Occhipinti - Il Frappato 2023 - Italy - Sicily

Arianna Occhipinti - Grotte Alte - Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021 - Italy - Sicily

Bodega Bouza - Riesling Viñedo Pan de Azúcar 2024 - Uruguay - Maldonado

Bodega Garzón - Single Vineyard Albariño 2024 - Uruguay - Maldonado

Bodega Garzón - Single Vineyard Tannat 2023 - Uruguay - Maldonado

Bodega Puerta del Abra - Chardo Velo de Flor 2020 - Argentina - Provincia di Buenos Aires

Bodegas Espinosa de los Monteros - Amontillado Vors - Spain - Jerez-Sherry

Bodegas Faustino - Faustino I Gran Reserva Blanco 2021 - Spain - La Rioja

Bodegas Montecillo - Viña Monty Graciano Reserva 2019 - Spain - La Rioja

Bodegas Salentein - Primus Chardonnay 2022 - Argentina - Mendoza

Bodegas Salentein - Single Vineyard La Pampa´97 2021 - Argentina - Mendoza

Bodegas Ysios - Ysios Finca Lagunazuri 2021 - Spain - La Rioja

Cantina Rotari - Rotari Flavio 2016 - Italy - South Tyrol

Casa Ferreirinha - Vinha Grande Red 2022 - Portugal - Douro

Casa Ferreirinha - Quinta da Leda Red 2022 - Portugal - Douro

Casa Tés - Grama Branco 2024 - Brazil - San Paolo

Catena Zapata - Birth of Cabernet 2021 - Argentina - Mendoza

Ceretto - Barolo Brunate 2021 - Italy - Piedmont

Ceretto - Barbaresco Asili 2014 - Italy - Piedmont

Ceretto - Barolo Bricco Rocche 2021 - Italy - Piedmont

Champagne Frerejean Frères - VV26 Grand Cru NV - France - Champagne

Champagne Gounel Lassalle - Parcellaire Les Agneaux NV - France - Champagne

Château d’Esclans - Les Clans 2024 - France - Provence

Château d’Esclans - Garrus 2024 - France - Provence

Château Smith Haut Lafitte - Château Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc 2022 - France - Bordeaux

Chivite - Colección 125 Gran Vino Blanco 2023 - Spain - Navarra

Clara Marcelli - Ruggine 2021 - Italy - the Marche

Clos Apalta - Prelude 2023 - Chile - Valle del Colchagua

Colomé - El Arenal Malbec Single Vineyard 2022 - Argentina - Salta

Daou Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - the Usa - California

Daou Vineyards - Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - the Usa - California

Daou Vineyards - Estate Soul of a Lion 2021 - the Usa - California

Feudo Arancio - Feudo Arancio Hedonis 2022 - Italy - Sicily

Freeman Vineyard & Winery - Yu-ki Estate Pinot Noir 2022 - the Usa - California

Gonzalez Byass - Tio Pepe en Rama 2025 - Spain - Sherry-Jerez

Gurdau - Sekt 36m 2021 - Czech Republic - Moravia

Gurdau - Riesling Stará Hora 2022 - Czech Republic - Moravia

Gurdau - Veltliner Vinohrádky 2023 - Czech Republic - Moravia

Justino’s - Verdelho Frasqueira 1997 - Portugal - Madera

Justino’s - Malvasia 50 Years Old - Portugal - Madera

Karthäuserhof - Karthäuserhofberg GG 2023 - Germany - Moselle

Ktima Gerovassiliou - Malagousia 2024 - Greece - Macedonia

Ktima Gerovassiliou - Avaton 2022 - Greece - Macedonia

La Scolca - Gavi di Gavi Limited Edition 2021 - Italy - Piedmont

Lingua Franca - Sisters Chardonnay 2023 - the Usa - Oregon

Lingua Franca - Estate Chardonnay 2023 - the Usa - Oregon

Lingua Franca - The Plow Pinot Noir 2023 - the Usa - Oregon

Lingua Franca - Estate Pinot Noir 2023 - the Usa - Oregon

Luca Leggero Villareggia - Erbaluce di Caluso Docg Rend Nen 2022 - Italy - Piedmont

Madame Veuve Point - Rully Blanc 2023 - France - Burgundy

Marchesi di Barolo - Barolo Riserva 2016 - Italy - Piedmont

Mas de Daumas Gassac - Grand Vin 2016 - France - Linguadoca-Rossiglione

Merum Priorati - Desti 2022 - Spain - Catalogna

Mezzacorona - Musivum Teroldego Rotaliano 2019 - Italy - South Tyrol

Mission Hill Family Estate - Oculus 2020 - Canada - British Columbia

Mission Hill Family Estate - Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc 2022 - Canada - British Columbia

Nino Franco Spumanti - Grave di Stecca Brut 2018 - Italy - Veneto

Pago de Carraovejas - Pago de Carraovejas 2023 - Spain - Castile and León

Pago de Carraovejas - El Anejon 2021 - Spain - Castile and León

Pago de Carraovejas - Cuesta de las Liebres 2021 - Spain - Castile and León

Peralada - Perelada Garrigal Vinyes Velles 2023 - Spain - Catalogna

Pere Ventura - Gran Vintage 2016 - Spain - Cava

Perissos Vineyard and Winery - Picpoul Blanc 2023 - the Usa - Texas

Perissos Vineyard and Winery - Aglianico 2022 - the Usa - Texas

Pyros Wines - Vineyard Block N° 4 Malbec 2022 - Argentina - San Juan

Quinta da Côrte - TNX Douro 2021 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta das Carvalhas - Vinhas Velhas 2021 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta de Azevedo - Loureiro Escolha White 2024 - Portugal - Minho VR

Quinta de Soalheiro - Granit 2024 - Portugal - Vinho Verde

Quinta de Soalheiro - Reserva 2023 - Portugal - Vinho Verde

Quinta do Crasto - Tinta Roriz 2017 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta do Crasto - Tawny 30 Years Old - Portugal - Porto

Quinta do Vallado - Vallado Reserva Branco 2024 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta do Vallado - Vallado Field Blend Reserve 2022 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta do Vallado - Vinha da Coroa 2022 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta do Vallado - Vinha da Granja 2022 - Portugal - Douro

Quinta dos Carvalhais - Encruzado White 2023 - Portugal - Dão

Riccitelli Wine - Old Vines from Patagonia Semillon 2024 - Argentina - Patagonia

Robert Mondavi Winery - Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - the Usa - California

Rose Family Estate - Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2025 - New Zealand - Marlborough

Ruffino - Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Romitorio di Santedame 2022 - Italy - Tuscany

Ruffino - Alauda 2021 - Italy - Tuscany

Rutini - Apartado Nature 2017 - Argentina - Mendoza

Rutini - Single Vineyard Gualtallary Chardonnay 2023 - Argentina - Mendoza

Rutini - Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec 2021 - Argentina - Mendoza

Sacromonte - Quiebre 2023 - Uruguay - Maldonado

Sacromonte - Deux Revês, Uné Destinée 2023 - Uruguay - Montevideo

Sandeman - Vintage Port Quinta do Seixo 2022 - Portugal - Douro

Sandeman - Tawny Port 20 Years Old - Portugal - Douro

Schloss Johannisberg - Orangelack Kabinett 2024 - Germany - Renovia

Shumi Winery and Estate - Kisi Qvevri Iberiuli 2022 - Georgia - Cachezia

Shumi Winery and Estate - Salome 2022 - Georgia - Cachezia

Tenuta Del Paguro - Ostrea in fundo 2023 - Italy - Emilia Romagna

Tenuta Del Paguro - Homarus 2021 - Italy - Emilia Romagna

Tokara Wine & Olive Estate - Tokara Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - South Africa - Stellenbosch

Trapiche Winery - Trapiche Iscay 2022 - Argentina - Mendoza

Uplift Vineyard - Viognier 2024 - the Usa - Texas

Uplift Vineyard - Aglianico 2023 - the Usa - Texas

Veuve Clicquot - Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2018 - France - Champagne

Viabizzunoagricola - donnacricri 2023 - Italy - Sicily

Vik - La Piu Belle 2022 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley

Vik - Milla Cala 2022 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley

Vik - STONEVIK 2024 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley

Vik - VIK 2022 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley

Viña Don Melchor - Don Melchor 2021 - Chile - Maipo Valley

Weingut Korrell - Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling 2021 - Germany - Nahe

William Chris Vineyards - Boxing Rabbit Cuvee 2023 - the Usa - Texas

William Chris Vineyards - Hunter 2023 - the Usa - Texas

Zuccardi Valle de Uco - Concreto Malbec 2023 - Argentina - Mendoza

