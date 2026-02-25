“World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2026, Italy at the top with 20 labels out of 115

Italy wine scene, with 20 wines out of 115 total in the ranking - including “triplets” from Ceretto, one of the historic Barolo and Langhe estates; the Mezzacorona Group (between Trentino and Sicily), one of Italy most virtuous cooperatives; and Arianna Occhipinti, among Sicily most renowned wineries; as well as “double entries” for Ruffino, one of Tuscany most important estates (part of Constellation Brands), and the distinctive Tenuta del Paguro in Emilia-Romagna, famous for aging its wines underwater - remains at the top of the “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2026. This special selection is the result of choices made by 29 sommeliers and wine directors from some of the world most renowned restaurants, all featured in the celebrated “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants” ranking (including, for the Italian restaurants, Matteo Bernardi of Le Calandre in Rubano of the Alajmo family; Jacopo Dosio of Piazza Duomo in Alba by Enrico Crippa with the Ceretto family; and Lukas Gerger of Norbert Niederkofler Atelier Moessmer in Brunico), with the jury chaired by Kristell Monot, president of the World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection 2026.
Thus, in a global ranking where Italy emerges as the most awarded country (even though the most decorated wineries, with four wines each, which are Lingua Franca from Oregon, in the Usa; Quinta do Vallado from the Douro Valley in Portugal; and Vik, from the Cachapoal Valley in Chile, already recognized as “The World’s Best Vineyard” 2025), three Italian wineries or groups appear with three wines each. Ceretto, for instance, with Barolo Brunate 2021, Barbaresco Asili 2014, and Barolo Bricco Rocche 2021; and, still, Arianna Occhipinti with SM 2024, Frappato 2023, and Grotte Alte Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021; and the Mezzacorona Group presenting a trio spanning Sicily and South Tyrol: Trentodoc Rotari Flavio 2026 by Cantina Rotari, Musivum Teroldego Rotaliano 2019 by Mezzacorona, and Feudo Arancio Hedonis 2022 by Feudo Arancio. With two wines each, Ruffino appears with Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Romitorio di Santedame 2022 and Toscana IGT Alauda 2021, while Tenuta del Paguro contributes its underwater-aged wines Homarus 2021 and Ostrea in fundo 2023. Italy is also represented, with one wine each, by: Solengo Toscana IGT 2021 by Argiano (the stunning Montalcino estate owned by Brazilian entrepreneur André Esteves and headed by Bernardino Sani, ed); Barolo Riserva 2016 by Marchesi di Barolo, guardians of this great red through the Abbona family; Grave di Stecca Brut 2018 by Nino Franco, a benchmark name in Valdobbiadene; and, still, Gavi di Gavi Limited Edition 2021 by La Scolca, headed by Chiara Soldati; Il Ruggine 2021 by Clara Marcelli in the Marche; Erbaluce di Caluso Rend Nen 2022 by Luca Leggero Villareggia; and Sicilia IGT donnacricri 2023 by Viabizzunoagricola.
“We are thrilled to present the “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” again in 2026: with over 100 wines from 16 countries, the final selection reflects the incredible diversity of the global wine landscape, from beloved classics to bold new players in winemaking. The selection remains a reliable reference point for industry professionals worldwide, and we are proud to provide this platform where the world most talented sommeliers can come together to define the future of wine”, explains a spokesperson for the selection. Behind Italy, with its 20 wines, the United States follows with 17 labels, then Portugal with 17, ahead of Spain and Argentina with 12, France and Chile with 8, Uruguay (5), Germany (3), and the Czech Republic (3), Canada (2), Georgia (2), and Greece (2), and one each from South Africa, New Zealand, and Brazil.
Focus - “World’s Best Sommeliers’ Selection” 2026
Almaviva Winery - Almaviva 2018 - Chile - Maipo Valley
Almaviva Winery - Almaviva 2021 - Chile - Maipo Valley
Aperture Cellars - Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 - the Usa - California
Aperture Cellars - Aperture Sauvignon Blanc 2024 - the Usa - California
Argiano - Solengo Igt Toscana 2021 - Italy - Tuscany
Arianna Occhipinti - SM 2023 - Italy - Sicily
Arianna Occhipinti - Il Frappato 2023 - Italy - Sicily
Arianna Occhipinti - Grotte Alte - Cerasuolo di Vittoria 2021 - Italy - Sicily
Bodega Bouza - Riesling Viñedo Pan de Azúcar 2024 - Uruguay - Maldonado
Bodega Garzón - Single Vineyard Albariño 2024 - Uruguay - Maldonado
Bodega Garzón - Single Vineyard Tannat 2023 - Uruguay - Maldonado
Bodega Puerta del Abra - Chardo Velo de Flor 2020 - Argentina - Provincia di Buenos Aires
Bodegas Espinosa de los Monteros - Amontillado Vors - Spain - Jerez-Sherry
Bodegas Faustino - Faustino I Gran Reserva Blanco 2021 - Spain - La Rioja
Bodegas Montecillo - Viña Monty Graciano Reserva 2019 - Spain - La Rioja
Bodegas Salentein - Primus Chardonnay 2022 - Argentina - Mendoza
Bodegas Salentein - Single Vineyard La Pampa´97 2021 - Argentina - Mendoza
Bodegas Ysios - Ysios Finca Lagunazuri 2021 - Spain - La Rioja
Cantina Rotari - Rotari Flavio 2016 - Italy - South Tyrol
Casa Ferreirinha - Vinha Grande Red 2022 - Portugal - Douro
Casa Ferreirinha - Quinta da Leda Red 2022 - Portugal - Douro
Casa Tés - Grama Branco 2024 - Brazil - San Paolo
Catena Zapata - Birth of Cabernet 2021 - Argentina - Mendoza
Ceretto - Barolo Brunate 2021 - Italy - Piedmont
Ceretto - Barbaresco Asili 2014 - Italy - Piedmont
Ceretto - Barolo Bricco Rocche 2021 - Italy - Piedmont
Champagne Frerejean Frères - VV26 Grand Cru NV - France - Champagne
Champagne Gounel Lassalle - Parcellaire Les Agneaux NV - France - Champagne
Château d’Esclans - Les Clans 2024 - France - Provence
Château d’Esclans - Garrus 2024 - France - Provence
Château Smith Haut Lafitte - Château Smith Haut Lafitte Blanc 2022 - France - Bordeaux
Chivite - Colección 125 Gran Vino Blanco 2023 - Spain - Navarra
Clara Marcelli - Ruggine 2021 - Italy - the Marche
Clos Apalta - Prelude 2023 - Chile - Valle del Colchagua
Colomé - El Arenal Malbec Single Vineyard 2022 - Argentina - Salta
Daou Vineyards - Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - the Usa - California
Daou Vineyards - Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - the Usa - California
Daou Vineyards - Estate Soul of a Lion 2021 - the Usa - California
Feudo Arancio - Feudo Arancio Hedonis 2022 - Italy - Sicily
Freeman Vineyard & Winery - Yu-ki Estate Pinot Noir 2022 - the Usa - California
Gonzalez Byass - Tio Pepe en Rama 2025 - Spain - Sherry-Jerez
Gurdau - Sekt 36m 2021 - Czech Republic - Moravia
Gurdau - Riesling Stará Hora 2022 - Czech Republic - Moravia
Gurdau - Veltliner Vinohrádky 2023 - Czech Republic - Moravia
Justino’s - Verdelho Frasqueira 1997 - Portugal - Madera
Justino’s - Malvasia 50 Years Old - Portugal - Madera
Karthäuserhof - Karthäuserhofberg GG 2023 - Germany - Moselle
Ktima Gerovassiliou - Malagousia 2024 - Greece - Macedonia
Ktima Gerovassiliou - Avaton 2022 - Greece - Macedonia
La Scolca - Gavi di Gavi Limited Edition 2021 - Italy - Piedmont
Lingua Franca - Sisters Chardonnay 2023 - the Usa - Oregon
Lingua Franca - Estate Chardonnay 2023 - the Usa - Oregon
Lingua Franca - The Plow Pinot Noir 2023 - the Usa - Oregon
Lingua Franca - Estate Pinot Noir 2023 - the Usa - Oregon
Luca Leggero Villareggia - Erbaluce di Caluso Docg Rend Nen 2022 - Italy - Piedmont
Madame Veuve Point - Rully Blanc 2023 - France - Burgundy
Marchesi di Barolo - Barolo Riserva 2016 - Italy - Piedmont
Mas de Daumas Gassac - Grand Vin 2016 - France - Linguadoca-Rossiglione
Merum Priorati - Desti 2022 - Spain - Catalogna
Mezzacorona - Musivum Teroldego Rotaliano 2019 - Italy - South Tyrol
Mission Hill Family Estate - Oculus 2020 - Canada - British Columbia
Mission Hill Family Estate - Terroir Collection Cabernet Franc 2022 - Canada - British Columbia
Nino Franco Spumanti - Grave di Stecca Brut 2018 - Italy - Veneto
Pago de Carraovejas - Pago de Carraovejas 2023 - Spain - Castile and León
Pago de Carraovejas - El Anejon 2021 - Spain - Castile and León
Pago de Carraovejas - Cuesta de las Liebres 2021 - Spain - Castile and León
Peralada - Perelada Garrigal Vinyes Velles 2023 - Spain - Catalogna
Pere Ventura - Gran Vintage 2016 - Spain - Cava
Perissos Vineyard and Winery - Picpoul Blanc 2023 - the Usa - Texas
Perissos Vineyard and Winery - Aglianico 2022 - the Usa - Texas
Pyros Wines - Vineyard Block N° 4 Malbec 2022 - Argentina - San Juan
Quinta da Côrte - TNX Douro 2021 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta das Carvalhas - Vinhas Velhas 2021 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta de Azevedo - Loureiro Escolha White 2024 - Portugal - Minho VR
Quinta de Soalheiro - Granit 2024 - Portugal - Vinho Verde
Quinta de Soalheiro - Reserva 2023 - Portugal - Vinho Verde
Quinta do Crasto - Tinta Roriz 2017 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta do Crasto - Tawny 30 Years Old - Portugal - Porto
Quinta do Vallado - Vallado Reserva Branco 2024 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta do Vallado - Vallado Field Blend Reserve 2022 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta do Vallado - Vinha da Coroa 2022 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta do Vallado - Vinha da Granja 2022 - Portugal - Douro
Quinta dos Carvalhais - Encruzado White 2023 - Portugal - Dão
Riccitelli Wine - Old Vines from Patagonia Semillon 2024 - Argentina - Patagonia
Robert Mondavi Winery - Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - the Usa - California
Rose Family Estate - Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc 2025 - New Zealand - Marlborough
Ruffino - Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Romitorio di Santedame 2022 - Italy - Tuscany
Ruffino - Alauda 2021 - Italy - Tuscany
Rutini - Apartado Nature 2017 - Argentina - Mendoza
Rutini - Single Vineyard Gualtallary Chardonnay 2023 - Argentina - Mendoza
Rutini - Single Vineyard Altamira Malbec 2021 - Argentina - Mendoza
Sacromonte - Quiebre 2023 - Uruguay - Maldonado
Sacromonte - Deux Revês, Uné Destinée 2023 - Uruguay - Montevideo
Sandeman - Vintage Port Quinta do Seixo 2022 - Portugal - Douro
Sandeman - Tawny Port 20 Years Old - Portugal - Douro
Schloss Johannisberg - Orangelack Kabinett 2024 - Germany - Renovia
Shumi Winery and Estate - Kisi Qvevri Iberiuli 2022 - Georgia - Cachezia
Shumi Winery and Estate - Salome 2022 - Georgia - Cachezia
Tenuta Del Paguro - Ostrea in fundo 2023 - Italy - Emilia Romagna
Tenuta Del Paguro - Homarus 2021 - Italy - Emilia Romagna
Tokara Wine & Olive Estate - Tokara Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 - South Africa - Stellenbosch
Trapiche Winery - Trapiche Iscay 2022 - Argentina - Mendoza
Uplift Vineyard - Viognier 2024 - the Usa - Texas
Uplift Vineyard - Aglianico 2023 - the Usa - Texas
Veuve Clicquot - Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2018 - France - Champagne
Viabizzunoagricola - donnacricri 2023 - Italy - Sicily
Vik - La Piu Belle 2022 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley
Vik - Milla Cala 2022 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley
Vik - STONEVIK 2024 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley
Vik - VIK 2022 - Chile - Cachapoal Valley
Viña Don Melchor - Don Melchor 2021 - Chile - Maipo Valley
Weingut Korrell - Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling 2021 - Germany - Nahe
William Chris Vineyards - Boxing Rabbit Cuvee 2023 - the Usa - Texas
William Chris Vineyards - Hunter 2023 - the Usa - Texas
Zuccardi Valle de Uco - Concreto Malbec 2023 - Argentina - Mendoza
