Agea transforms Italian wine cartography into an immersive and accessible experience

The story of one own territory, the history of a company narrated through anecdotes and family values handed down from generation to generation, but also cultivation methods, techniques, vineyard mapping, plots of land, and satellite monitoring: it is all contained in the prototype app developed by Agea (Agency for Agricultural Payments), presented today at Vinitaly 2026 in Verona, at the Ministry of Agriculture. A virtual and immersive map where producers themselves can upload their own video and audio contributions, integrated with the data and records held by Agea, allowing users to explore the entire national catalog of wine-growing plots. The app is aimed at clients and buyers, but also at wine enthusiasts and tourists.

“We always try to tell the story of the territory, and every producer has their own story - said Francesco Cambria, who leads the Cottanera brand in Sicily, one of the companies participating in the project - but there has never been a way to tell the story of a territory in such detail as with this app. With a click, you can see everything about a company, in addition to the video narrative that each producer can upload to the platform, this time I thought it through myself, but one day I hope it will be done by my children. It is truly a unique opportunity of an exceptionally high level”.

Beyond its technical features, the platform also serves as a historical archive, allowing companies to put down in black and white their evolutions and innovations, as well as to pass on their founding values to future generations - as Marco Caprai, ceo and president of Arnaldo Caprai, recalled - it represents “a wealth of information. Making these technological tools available to us farmers also means giving future generations the chance to retrieve certain data and preventing the history of their winery from being lost”.

Among the companies involved in the project, Natalino Fasoli, head of Fasoli Gino, explained how the app is “a free balcony opening onto the entire world”. Matteo Paladino of Tenute dei Paladini emphasized the importance of the project in “passing on the family story”. Erminio Campa of Erminio Campa Viticoltore stressed how the contributions on the platform “should primarily reach importers”. Andrea Bonomi of Tenuta l’Alba Vini highlighted that with this app “now, with a link, the customer can see all the details of the company”, while Paolo Librandi of Librandi recalled that “today there is a lot of talk about consumption, and wine has ended up in the same melting pot as alcohol. But wine is something else entirely, and this app explains that very well”.

However, the app is still a prototype: “we launched the idea - said Salvatore Carfì, director of Agea coordinating body - but the app is still under development, and anyone can send suggestions and feedback. The aim is to create a thematic map with even more information: from how many organic wineries there are to the most widespread grape varieties, adding the winery website and even the barcode of the bottles. For now, we are focusing on wine, but in the future it is not out of the question to develop a similar platform for olive oil, citrus fruits, or other made in Italy excellences. We can tell the story of all the territories and products in which we are world leaders. To break into the global market, all it takes is one click”.

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