Between G7 Agriculture and “DiviNazione 2024”, show and politics, messages from Syracuse and Ortigia

The official agenda of the G7 Agriculture in Syracuse will begin on September 26, with the focus on Africa, and then continue on the 27th with the actual ministerial meetings. But, in the meantime, these days, in Ortigia, the work of “DiviNazione 2024”, the expo of made in Italy strongly desired by the Ministry of Agriculture, which has called together (and to contribute, in various forms) all the Regions (Sardinia is absent, ed.), which sees wine present in an important way, with Vinitaly but not only (with Sicily in the spotlight also as a Region symbolic of the management of climate change, in the vineyard, see focus, with the presentation of the first estimates on the Italian grape harvest, on stage tomorrow, September 24, with Ismea, Assoenologi and Unione Italiana Vini - Uiv, and where, among others, Piero Antinori, one of the greats of Italian wine and honorary president of Marchesi Antinori, a reference reality of Made in Italy in the world, received from the Minister of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the “Personality of Italian Excellence” award assigned by Inda - National Institute of Ancient Drama), with, among others, the visit and message of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Who recalled, once again, how “agribusiness is a fundamental piece of our name in the world. Made in Italy is an extraordinary piece of our identity: it is known everywhere and this year, if things go as we believe they will, Italian exports of agri-food products will be worth up to 70 billion euros; it is the value of our wealth that is produced by farmers. Thanks also to so many companies who have come here to tell this story to the many international guests who will come: because it is our greatest strength”.

A G7 that in addition to being, therefore, yet another great international showcase for agriculture and agribusiness, also wants to be “an event that talks about the problems of agriculture but also about the many solutions that the Meloni government has put in place. A showcase on quality, on technologies, on innovation, on the millennial respect for nature that our farmers and fishermen have. Present, as mentioned, the Italian regions with their exhibition spaces to showcase territorial excellence”, said the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, opening DiviNazione Expo. “Our goal is to revitalize agriculture, and that is what we are doing with the Meloni government. Today, together with all the agricultural, fishing and trade union organizations, we want to plan what needs to be done for the development and maintenance of the current system: it is necessary to develop additional tools that can guarantee income to farmers, we need to guarantee those who want to turn to agriculture and especially young people, who have a special focus on transformation and invest in innovation, a certain and concrete future”, Lollobrigida pointed out.

On the table for discussion, among others, was the issue of food sovereignty, along with the need to protect and promote quality Italian products with increasing strength, recognizing agriculture not only as an economic sector but also as an expression of the nation’s cultural identity. Fishing and aquaculture was also discussed, a sector, for the first time at the center of the G7 ministerial, whose relevance at the national and European level was claimed. “We have a duty to return to understanding what unites us and not what divides us, putting before the perspective of this Nation the common goals we have as Sistema Italia: economic growth, the value of the defense of our territory, an environmental sustainability that is as much a priority as income sustainability that guarantees a balance of a social nature”, Lollobrigida said, emphasizing in particular “the need to defend quality, defined for Italians as an indispensable element”. “Food sovereignty, that is, the freedom to produce and decide what to eat, which can be guaranteed to everyone. Quality food that sees Italy competitive in terms of added value. The joint development with developing countries of a more profitable and sustainable agriculture. The seeds that today represent an asset to have a production that is a guardian of the environment, and training”, Minister Lollobrigida said again, emphasizing the macro-themes at the center of the work. Which, as mentioned, will have a special focus on the African continent: “with Africa we need to create joint development, because if illegal immigration must be curbed and legal immigration must be organized so that those who meet the requirements can come to work safely in Italy; on the other hand, the reasons why hundreds of thousands of people are forced by hunger to flee their lands must be removed. We need to help them develop, also helping our businesses open new markets”, Lollobrigida said. Who, today, meanwhile, will be in Brussels, for the Agrifish Council. “I haven’t missed any meetings, because that’s where what will happen here is decided”.

Meanwhile, in Syracuse and Ortigia, among the protagonists will also be PDO and PGI products, capable of representing the best of quality and typicality of Made in Italy, in the spotlight at “Casa Italia”, with the 82 Protection Consortia that are members of Origin Italia and for the two sector organizations, Isit (for the cured meats sector) and Afidop (for the cheese sector). In particular, on September 26, Origin Italia will organize at the Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, Italy, a conference aimed at fostering dialogue between representatives of international and national institutions, Italian Protection Consortia and their reference organizations. The aim is to develop cooperation projects to support the growth of Geographical Indications in developing countries. The conference will feature international speakers and will conclude with speeches by FAO managing director, Qu Dongyu, Minister Lollobrigida and professor and former member of the European Parliament, Paolo De Castro. With the presentation, among other things, of “Qualivita Atlas”, an English-language encyclopedic publication describing Italian PDO, PGI, TSG agrifood and wine productions and Ig spirits, enriched by a preface by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, which will be delivered to the delegations attending the G7 Agriculture and Fisheries G7 in Ortigia, at the initiative of the Ministry. “I would like to thank Minister Francesco Lollobrigida for offering our production system, composed of companies and Protection Consortia, such a relevant opportunity as that of the G7 to promote to the world the quality that represents the true DNA of Made in Italy. Origin Italia, which brings together the entire system of Italian PDOs and PGIs, launches a strong signal of cohesion, guiding us toward the challenges of the future. Challenges that are not limited to the economic growth of our sector, but also embrace social welfare, environmental sustainability and international cooperation”, commented Origin Italia president Cesare Baldrighi. “The global challenge of Geographical Indications, and in particular of Italian PDO and PGI production, is played on knowledge and innovation. Food education and scientific research are the pillars on which the success of agrifood quality is based. On these aspects, the Qualivita Foundation has been distinguishing itself for 25 years: we thank Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister Francesco Lollobrigida for enhancing our work, offering all the institutional guests of the G7 a specially made copy of the Qualivita Atlas, to tell about the Italian model of PDO and PGI products”, added Qualivita President Cesare Mazzetti.

Within the framework of “DiviNazione 2024”, Confagricoltura has a large space, which, with “Confagorà”, has decided to link industry content with workshops, cinema, culture, art and music. “It is time for Europe to return as a protagonist in the geopolitics of food. We need to return to a multilateral debate. If we stay in bilateralism it will just be a tug-of-war. Europe has to be Europe, that is, a solid nation, not the sum of individual interests. We can no longer afford to be squeezed between China and the US. We must guarantee income for our farmers. A quarter of our CAP goes to environmental protection. We are already the primary janitors of nature, we need support to be more and more competitive in the market. If, for example, we do not introduce tariff barriers on wheat, our producers, especially in the south, will continue to be at a disadvantage”, said President Massimiliano Giansanti, launching a program of events where, among other things, social and demographic dynamics in the primary sector will be discussed with Confagricoltura Giovani - Anga, Confagricoltura Donna and Anpa (Monday, September 23, 7 p.m.); of female entrepreneurship in the fruit and vegetable segment (Tuesday, September 24, 6 p.m.); of organic farming with ConfagriBIO (Wednesday, September 25, 4 p.m.); and of the climate emergency and the solutions proposed by sustainable agriculture, in the Confagricoltura Ragusa conference (Wednesday, September 25, 6 p.m.). But, as mentioned, there will also be room for art. As happened yesterday, when Giuseppe La Spada, a multimedia artist, staged the installation “Replanting Human Beings,” curated by Confagricoltura Donna Sicilia, and the photographic exhibition “Women of the Earth between Crisis and Innovation,” also promoted by the regional federation of women farmers, under the patronage of Ars-Assemblea Regionale Sicilia, Fai-Fondo Ambiente Italiano and Anpa, went on stage. While on September 27 and 28, Turin-based street artist Danilo Pistone, aka “Neve”, will perform a live painting on the agriculture of tomorrow. And among the curiosities, there will also be Cinema at the Source”, a film festival related to agriculture, in collaboration with Ortigia Film Festival, to stimulate debate on the pivotal issues of the sector, through the works of Italian and international directors. The screenings, open to the public and free of charge, will take place from 23 to 28, every evening at 8 p.m.

But, in a G7 Agriculture, to be present will be all the most important agricultural organizations, such as Coldiretti. “We have experienced, in the last term of the European Commission, a policy of a demagogic nature, in which Timmermans, as a central figure, fueled a conflict between productive realities, particularly agriculture, and the perception of citizens and consumers. Agriculture had become responsible for climate change. All wrong: without agriculture there is no environment and no territory”, said President Ettore Prandini, who stressed that Italian agriculture stands out globally as the most sustainable. “This needs to be made known to citizens so that they are fully aware of it and understand the role of our farmers”, added Prandini, who stressed the urgency of ”a change of pace on the part of European institutions that need to be more courageous.” In the United States, Coldiretti recalls, four times more resources are invested than we allocate to the Common Agricultural Policy. When we fight to defend what has been allocated in the next budget “it means that we are out of the global dynamics”, Prandini explains, “where the role of agriculture in the coming years will be central”. Infrastructure and digital innovation, the challenges of the future. In addition to economic investment, there is the issue of infrastructure. “If we want to talk about precision agriculture”, explained the Coldiretti president, “the use of data, drones and tools such as QR codes for supply chain traceability will be essential. In his remarks, Prandini also mentioned the need for quick action on the issue of water management, another crucial issue concerns water management. “Essential as reservoirs must be. We have seen this in Sicily and other parts of Italy. If we don’t retain rainwater, what happened this year - with 8.5 billion euros worth of damage to our entrepreneurs - will be repeated in the coming years”. Prandini then stressed the importance of rediscovering the key role of families in agriculture. “We have been chasing the economic mirage of multinationals, destroying our productive fabric of small and medium-sized businesses, made up of trade, crafts and families that lived off agriculture. Let’s bring the G7 of agricultural organizations here to Ortigia, and we will discuss with colleagues from the rest of the world the role of family farms”. In Italy, Coldiretti points out, 90% of farms are family-owned. Thanks to Coldiretti’s efforts, through Campagna Amica markets and multifunctionality, 50,000 businesses have found new prospects for growth. A Europe that defends origin and distinctiveness. In closing, the Coldiretti president reiterated the importance of defending the origin and biodiversity of Italian products. “We talk about Europe, but also about defending our distinctiveness, biodiversity and the obligation of origin. This must become a European issue, where citizens can choose what to buy without being deceived. In this way, we can also counter Italian Sounding. I am convinced that, thanks to the work of the Ice Agency and together with the institutions, we are on the right path to be stronger in world markets. If everything is confirmed, 2024 will be a record year, with agribusiness exports exceeding 64 billion”. Coldiretti’s program will feature the “G7 of Agricultural Organizations” on September 26, a discussion table to urge governments to actively collaborate with the agricultural world, promoting a true partnership. While, among other things, innovation will be the focus of a dedicated area, with new technologies designed to support farmers in the face of the challenges posed by climate change. In Archimedes Square, social agriculture will take center stage with the Women and Youth of Coldiretti, engaged in social reintegration projects for young people with disabilities and relational difficulties. Coldiretti Pesca will be present near Zanagora Pier, where the issues of fishing and aquaculture, central elements in the G7, will be addressed. The public will have the opportunity to discover the secrets of the sea and the daily challenges facing the sector.

Finally, ample space will be devoted to Italian floriculture, with green and flowery arrangements throughout Syracuse for the Expo: plants and flowers entirely Made in Italy are on display, with a focus on species capable of breaking down high temperatures and drought-resistant plants and shrubs in response to long periods of water shortages. Aiming its message at the role of inland areas, on the other hand, the Cia-Agricoltori Italiani. According to which “the villages and countryside of Italy” must be “a model of growth for the rural areas of Europe and the world. Let the G7 Agriculture Divination Expo sanction the commitment of institutions, entities and organizations of the sector around the project of a national agricultural strategy for inland areas, really able to look far starting from small communities, mountain roads and essential services, family farms and generational change”, is the message launched by the director, Maurizio Scaccia. “There is a real opportunity, between the availability of funds to support and harsh climatic setbacks, to make a difference in the face of the progressive abandonment of marginal territories”, Cia farmers stress, “looking at the issue as a global challenge (it affects 43% of the world's population, not just 48.5% of Italian municipalities), but addressing it starting from their specific priorities. In particular, from interventions to protect infrastructure and proximity services, to ensure suburban viability, adequate management of the water resource, equitable access to education and health, and overcoming the digital divide. What is needed is unambiguous planning that has as its cardinal points policies capable of pushing, with framework legislation, the habitability of each peripheral and mountainous area, subsidized taxation measures, and norms that favor access to credit and liquidity, capable of triggering generational change. Essential pieces of a national plan for agriculture and food, as already said by Cia, that recognizes the centrality of the sector, the engine of progress and sustainability especially in the rural areas of Italy, where 13 million people still live, and which count, overall, more than half of the Sau (Utilized Agricultural Area) of the country. It is necessary, therefore, to enhance the agricultural family dimension that includes, first and foremost, the recovery of uncultivated land and the economic and social recognition of the environmental functions performed by the sector”. “Let’s think big, but work small”, is the invitation of the president of the agri-farmers Cia, Cristiano Fini, “the facts are telling us, from the floods to the Swine Plague emergency and Blue Tongue, we need more efficiency and speed on smaller interventions, on the authorization and implementation processes, and then gradually move forward to the major works. It is not just an agricultural or environmental issue. Investing in rural areas is a social urgency, as well as an economic one, and we need to avoid the dispersion of resources, the “perishability” of actions, by working alongside municipalities, associations, companies and citizens in the grounding of projects, see among all the NRP. Ѐ with this approach that we must interpret the spirit of the G7 Agriculture under Italian chairmanship, for inclusiveness and economic stability, for the centrality of agricultural productivity, guardian of the history and culture of peoples, guarantor of global food security”.

All of this is just some of the many messages among those that have come, and will come, from a G7 Agriculture, which is also a major media expo for the sector, and a parade of politics, going far beyond the connotations of a meeting of agricultural representatives from the countries that make up the group, namely Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

Copyright © 2000/2024