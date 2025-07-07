Cantina Tramin is the best wine cooperative in the world according to German magazine Weinwirtschaft

It was founded way back in 1898 when the parish priest of Termeno, Christian Schrott, a member of the Austrian Parliament, decided to set up a cooperative that would bring together the winegrowers of the area with the aim of reviving and supporting their work. This marked the beginning of the history of Tramin, a pillar of South Tyrolean viticulture, a cooperative winery (the third oldest in the region) that is one of the most solid cooperatives in South Tyrol thanks to its 160 members, 250 hectares of vineyards, and a production of 1.5 million bottles in its signature winery, designed by architect Werner Tscholl. And now, in its long history, it can add a new and prestigious medal to its collection: the award for best wine cooperative in the world in the “Co-Op” 2025 competition organized by the German magazine “Weinwirtschaft”.

The award ceremony took place recently in Deidesheim, Germany, with 112 cooperatives presenting six wines each in different categories (from entry level to premium) for a blind tasting. Based on a 100-point system, Weinwirtschaft identified the best cooperatives and the most significant wines. Tramin was awarded first place as the best cooperative in the world. The award was received by the president of Cantina Tramin, Leo Tiefenthaler, and the commercial director, Wolfgang Klotz, and this was not the only satisfaction for Tramin in Germany: the Epokale Gewürztraminer Spätlese 2017, one of Italy’s finest white wines, was judged “Best Wine Overall” with a score of 94/100. This recognition was complemented by the title of “Best Dry White Wine of Italy” for Troy Chardonnay Riserva 2021 and “Best Cooperative in South Tyrol”.

“Being considered the best wine cooperative in the world is an honor that we share with every single member”, said Wolfgang Klotz. “It is the result of collective work carried out with dedication and expertise, which begins in the vineyard, continues in the cellar, and translates into wines that reflect the identity of our Alpine territory”.

In second place among the world’s best wine cooperatives are the winegrowers of Plaimont in southern France (its AOC Madiran Rouge Plénitude 2019 was named the best French red wine in the tasting), while third place goes to Germany with the winegrowers of Wachtenburg. Bodegas Sonsierra is the best wine cooperative in Spain.

Other Italian cooperatives were also recognized: Cantina Cooperativa Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano was named the best wine cooperative in Italy (excluding South Tyrol) and the number one in Tuscany, while La Guardiense was named the best wine cooperative in Campania, Gruppo Mezzacorona in Trentino, Cantina Frentana 1958 in Abruzzo, Cantina Santadi in Sardinia, Cantine Settesoli in Sicily, and Cantina Colli del Soligo in Veneto.

