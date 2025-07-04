The Veronesi family’s Oniwines project arrives in Piedmont with the acquisition of Pico Maccario

It continues to grow, or today it sets foot in Piedmont, the Oniwines project of the Veronesi family (born within the Oniverse group, which brings together companies such as Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, and Signorvino, among others), which adds the historic Pico Maccario, one of the leading wineries in Monferrato and beyond, founded in 1997 by brothers Pico and Vitaliano Maccario, to Tenimenti Leone in the Alban Hills in Lazio, La Giuva in Valpolicella, Podere Guardia Grande in Sardinia, created from scratch by the Veronesi family, and Villabucci, the jewel of the Marche region and Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (and awaiting the new winery that will open its doors in the Trentodoc area, a center of excellence in Italian sparkling wine production). “Like many beautiful things in life, we had not planned or sought the acquisition of Pico Maccario. The opportunity arose naturally”, comments Federico Veronesi, CEO and owner of Oniwines. “Pico Maccario represents exactly what we are looking for: a solid company that produces elegant, dynamic wines in line with contemporary tastes. It is a modern winery both in terms of vineyard management and image, perfectly in tune with Oniwines’ DNA. The project is a continuation of what has been built so far”.

Pico Macario, now present in over 48 countries, produces some of the region's most iconic wines - Barolo, Barbaresco, Nizza, Barbera, Gavi, and Moscato - from its own vineyards located in the most suitable areas of Monferrato and Langhe, according to a press release. “Pico Maccario has always been distinguished by a strong link between wine, territory, art, and visual identity, symbolically represented by the unmistakable colored pencil poles, which over time have become a true artistic installation and one of the company’s most recognizable features”. Oniwines will operate in accordance with the values and organization that distinguish Pico Maccario both in the vineyard and in the cellar, and the agronomic and oenological team will be integrated into the group. The brand image will not change; on the contrary, work will be done to further consolidate the fresh and youthful perception of the winery.

“This acquisition marks the beginning of a new phase of development”, says Vitaliano Maccario. “We have found in Federico and his family the right spirit to continue on our path. I strongly believe in the transmission of value between families: Pico was founded by our grandfather, and today we are happy to entrust it to other family entrepreneurs with a modern, concrete, and international vision”.

The group explains that Pico Maccario’s entry into Oniwines not only represents a significant strengthening of the portfolio, but also a clear sign of the desire to invest in the great Italian wine regions, with a multifaceted and contemporary approach. “Today’s consumers are looking for freshness and elegance, but also lightness and authenticity”, concludes Federico Veronesi, “and Pico Maccario has all of this. We want to continue to tell the story of Piedmont in a new, accessible language, without losing the deep connection with the vineyard and the territory, where it all begins”.

