Saturday 4th of January 2020 - Last Update: 17:50
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 453
03 January 2020, 17:10
Issue:
453
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
December 30th - 3rd January 2020
In this issue
News
Farnese Vini changes ownership: to the USA Platinum fund for 180 million euros
31 December 2019
SMS
Usa, even the publisher of Wine Spectator, Marvin R. Shanken, is against the wine duties
31 December 2019
Report
Sassicaia, Tignanello, Masseto: the most sought-after Italian wines in the world according to Wine-Searcher
30 December 2019
First Page
Autochthonous in Italy, “national” in the USA, sustainable in Germany: consumers’ favorite wines
31 December 2019
Focus
After the festivities, the “circus” of Italian wine, with the many Anteprime, starts again
02 January 2020
Wine & Food
How the table changes: a journey back in time in “Il Pranzo di Natale” by Mario Soldati
30 December 2019
For the Record
China, complex market, but it is possible to grow: Piccini case history, at +50% year on year
23 December 2019