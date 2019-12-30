Sassicaia, Tignanello, Masseto: the most sought-after Italian wines in the world according to Wine-Searcher

If the most “popular” wines, or rather, the most sought-after in the world, are the greats of France such as Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Chateau Lafite Rothschild and Dom Perignon Brut, Italy places 7 labels among the top 100 by number of searches on the famous Wine-Searcher portal (data updated December 2019). With 6 Tuscan labels, of which the first 5 are the great Supertuscans. First of the Italians, in fact, is the award-winning Sassicaia of Tenuta San Guido at no. 7, followed by Tignanello by Antinori at no. 24, and the Italian champion of international auctions, Masseto, at no. 37 in the overall ranking. Following, at n. 45 there is Ornellaia, followed, at n. 46, by Solaia, again by Antinori.

At n. 50 there is the sacred monster of Langhe, the Barolo Monfortino Riserva by Giacomo Conterno, while at n. 82 there is the Flaccianello delle Pieve of the Chianti Classico Fontodi brand. Just outside the world's top 100, at no. 101 (and no. 8 among Italians) there is another iconic name among the Italian wines, Gaja, with its Barbaresco, followed by another famous Piedmontese, Bartolo Mascarello's Barolo, in front of the Chianti Classico of San Giusto in Rentennano, which closes the "top 10" of the most sought-after Italian labels.

Following these 10 bishops of absolute prestige of Italian oenology, another great name of Italian wine, Le Pergole Torte of Montevertine, in front of a wine and a winery that have made history, that is Biondi Santi, with the Brunello di Montalcino from Tenuta Greppo (which has been the cradle of the great red wine of Tuscany), in front of Barolo Cascina Francia by Giacomo Conterno, and two other expressions of Brunello di Montalcino, the vintage version of Castello Banfi, and the Riserva version again by Biondi Santi. To close the "top 20" of the "most popular Italian wines" by Wine Searcher, Gaja again, with Sperss, then the Brunello di Montalcino by Il Poggione, the Barbaresco by Produttori del Barbaresco, the Tenuta Guado al Tasso of Antinori (the only one to place three labels among the top 20) and, finally, from Veneto, the Amarone della Valpolicella Costasera of Masi, the only label among the first most sought after that comes from a territory that is not in Tuscany or Piedmont.

