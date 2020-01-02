After the festivities, the “circus” of Italian wine, with the many Anteprime, starts again

A few days at Epiphany and then, the “circus” of wine, with its many events, after a short break, will come back to life. To open the dances will be the Piedmont, with the edition n. 5 of “Grandi Langhe”, dedicated to the new vintages of the great wines of the territory, Barolo 2016, Barbaresco 2017 and Roero 2017, on stage on January 27th and 28th, in Alba, an event signed by the Consortium of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani (together with that of Roero), which on February 4th-5th will be the protagonist in New York, with Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening, between great tastings with the best “noses” in the world, and a gala dinner with the cuisine of Massimo Bottura, one of the greatest chefs in the world, the conduction of Alessandro Cattelan and the music of Il Volo, one of the most successful Italian realities in recent years. In Italy, meanwhile, the Anteprima Amarone will be staged on February 1-2 in Verona, with the debut of the 2016 vintage of the great Veneto red wine and the direction of the Consorzio Vini Valpolicella. An event that, as always, will bring the sprint to Tuscany: in Florence, on February 7-8, will be staged the edition n. 10 of Buy Wine, with 250 wineries that will meet with 230 buyers from all over the world, while on February 15 it will be the turn of PrimAnteprima, with all the less famous Consortia of the Region united (and with the presentation of the Consortium that will deal with the IGT Toscana, ed.), followed, on February 16, by Chianti Lovers (with the 2019 vintage and the 2017 reserve) and then, the Chianti Classico Collection (February 17-18), with the latest versions of the great red of the Gallo Nero in vintage, Riserva and Gran Selezione in tasting. On February 19, however, all in the “New York” of the Middle Ages, San Gimignano, with the new vintages of Vernaccia (2019 and Riserva 2018), while on February 20 (also open to enthusiasts and operators on 15, 16 and 17), in Montepulciano is the turn of the Anteprima del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (2017 vintage and Riserva 2016), with the grand finale, which, as always, touches Montalcino, with Benvenuto Brunello, on February 21-22 (after a preview in New York, on January 28, ed.), with the debut of the already celebrated 2015 vintage and the Riserva 2014. With a very busy month of February closing in Umbria, in Montefalco, on the 24th and 25th, with Anteprima Sagrantino.

Copyright © 2000/2020