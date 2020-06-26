IT
Wednesday 1st of July 2020 - Last Update: 19:31
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 478
26 June 2020, 16:53
Issue:
478
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
June 22nd - 26th 2020
See newsletter
In this issue
News
The 19 subareas of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco told in a book
25 June 2020
SMS
Pau Roca, dg Oiv: proposing the vineyard as a universal global product, source of healthy food
22 June 2020
Report
“The Pfv Prize”: Primum Familiae Vini launches the prize dedicated to family companies
23 June 2020
First Page
New U.S. duties: the account is 3.1 billion euros, in the black list nothing new for Italy
25 June 2020
Focus
“Wine2Wine Exhibition” and “Opera Wine” for enthusiasts and business, at the Fair and on line
22 June 2020
Wine & Food
De Castro: “for wine fresh resources for promotion and 60% co-financing for CMO”
25 June 2020
For the Record
Culture, history, economy and work: Italian wine at the General State of the Economy
24 June 2020