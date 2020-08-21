IT
Monday 24th of August 2020 - Last Update: 11:52
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 486
21 August 2020, 15:55
Issue:
486
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
August 17th - 21st 2020
In this issue
News
There are wineries in the Italy of wine that guard a “treasure”: Italian beauty
18 August 2020
SMS
Space vineyards, it will be the European Space Agency to predict the wine of the future
14 August 2020
Report
Between criticism and price, here are “World’s Best Value Italian Wines” by Wine Searcher
18 August 2020
First Page
Grape harvest, it’s time for whites: quantity is decreasing, but what a quality
20 August 2020
Focus
Liv-ex, beyond the famous brands: how many Italian labels on the secondary market of fine wines
17 August 2020
Wine & Food
Grape harvesting is already in full swing in Franciacorta, Trentodoc and Sicily
19 August 2020
For the Record
China, among the most purchased white wines in the wine shop also the Moscato d’Asti
20 August 2020