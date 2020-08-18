Between criticism and price, here are “World’s Best Value Italian Wines” by Wine Searcher

You can discuss, without ever finding a meeting point on who, between Italy and France, produces the best wines. But if there is one aspect on which everyone, or almost everyone, agrees, it is the uniqueness of the wine variety of the Belpaese, made even more interesting by accessibility, in terms of price, with which French wine is difficult to compete. It is a feature on which converge importers, consumers, opinion leaders, journalists, and also “Wine-Searcher”, portal and reference database for those who, especially in the U.S., buy wine online, which has lined up the ten best labels for quality / price ratio in the “World’s Best Value Italian Wines”. Attention, however: this is not a ranking born from the unquestionable judgment of a journalist, but the result of a rather simple algorithm: average score of criticism/price, from which the “Value Factor” is born, and therefore a rather objective data. The result is a very peculiar chart, in which in the first place there is the Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva 2014 by Ferruccio Deiana Sileno, in second place the Franciacorta ‘61 Nature 2011 by Berlucchi and in third place the Barbaresco Bric Mentina 2016 La Ca’ Nova. At position n. 4 the Barbaresco Pora 2016 by Musso, at n. 5 the Barbaresco Montestefano 2016 La Ca’ Nova, at n. 6 the Chianti Classico Riserva Le Baroncole 2016 by San Giusto in Rentennano, at position n. 7 the Chianti Classico Riserva Rancia 2016 of Fèlsina, at no. 8 the 2015 Coniale 2015 of Castellare di Castellina, at no. 9 the Private Collection Syrah 2016 of Isole e Olena and, at no. 10, the Passito di Pantelleria Ben Ryé 2016 by Donnafugata.

