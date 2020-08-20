China, among the most purchased white wines in the wine shop also the Moscato d’Asti

The combined effect of the economic slowdown and the Covid-19 pandemic has hit China like a club on wine consumption, where, as WineNews reported (here), wine sales fell by over 30% in the first six months of the year. Beyond the economic and statistical aspect, however, this crisis could end up accelerating those trends still under the ashes, destined to change the panorama of wine consumption in China over the next ten years. Where there will be more and more space for what today are niches, such as organic wines and white wines, still marginal on the market and on the wine lists of Chinese restaurants. New opportunities will open up, especially on the online channel, with consumption that will become less volatile and less dependent, at the same time, on high-end bottles.

Starting with the whites, who in any case have their own space - of all respect - in the Beijing wine shops, as emerges from the study of the Mibd analysis society. Which underlines how, among the most represented territories on the shelves, there is Moscato d’Asti, the only Italian name, present in 40% of the stores, at the foot of a podium where Central Valley (Chile, 57%), Bordeaux (47%) and Marlborough (New Zealand, 43%) stand. Behind the Piedmontese white, the Chardonnays of Burgundy (37%), California (37%), the whites of Southeast Australia (37%), Mendoza (33%), Pfalz (33%) and Rheinhessen (33%). As for the most present brands, there is no trace of Italian labels, with an all-Australian podium: Penfolds (20%), Casella Family Brands (13%) and De Bortoli Wines (13%).

