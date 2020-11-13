IT
Thursday 19th of November 2020 - Last Update: 14:17
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 498
13 November 2020, 17:58
Issue:
498
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
November 9th - 13th 2020
See newsletter
In this issue
News
James Suckling crowns the 2016 vintage of Brunello di Montalcino: “impressive”
11 November 2020
SMS
Fine wines, Italy at the top for growth, Piedmont does better than Burgundy
12 November 2020
Report
Barolo, “Capital of Oenological Culture” in 2021. A look at tomorrow as a sign of hope
09 November 2020
First Page
Difficulties and opportunities for Italian wine in the main markets of the world
11 November 2020
Focus
Market analysis, business, worldwide tastings: here is “Wine2Wine” 100% digital
12 November 2020
Wine & Food
Wine and critics, there comes the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”
10 November 2020
For the Record
Record-breaking Alba White Truffle World Auction: 482,000 euros collected
09 November 2020