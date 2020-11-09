Barolo, “Capital of Oenological Culture” in 2021. A look at tomorrow as a sign of hope

With a look at tomorrow and the economic and wine tourism recovery, in Italy affected by Covid, there is a “Capital of Oenological Culture” for 2021: Barolo, symbol of a territory, the Langhe, where pages of the history of Italian wine (and of Italy itself) have been written, today UNESCO World Heritage Site, elected as a sign of hope “Italian City of Wine 2021”, by the Cities of Wine, under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, thanks to the project developed by the Municipality of Barolo in collaboration with the Barolo & Castle Foundation, which focuses on the influence of wine culture in society, landscape, culture and local economy, promoting virtuous models of land management and cultural values and sustainability, which are the basis of the governance of the Italian wine communes and have brought the Langhe important awards. With many initiatives conceived with local actors such as the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, the Strada del Barolo e Grandi Vini di Langa, the Enoteca Regionale del Barolo, Slow Food, but also Artissima, the Film Commission Torino Piemonte and the Fondazione Bottari Lattes, to name but a few, and with the support of the Piedmont Region.

The main theme of the candidacy is a journey between tradition and modernity that captures the very soul of Barolo, and of a territory that has always been lively, a symbol of Italian wine but also of our culture, if one thinks of the memorable pages dedicated to the Langhe by Cesare Pavese and Beppe Fenoglio, among the greatest Italian intellectuals who were born there. And according to the spirit for which it was conceived by the Wine Cities, the recognition aims to represent a stimulus for local communities, to encourage the active participation of citizens, social and economic categories and volunteers, with a look beyond their own borders, consolidating ties between Italian wine territories.

Copyright © 2000/2020