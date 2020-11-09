Record-breaking Alba White Truffle World Auction: 482,000 euros collected

The strength of the taste of the Alba White Truffle combined with the great wines of the Langa, combined with international solidarity, are confirmed stronger than Covid: the digital edition of the World White Truffle of Alba Auction No. 21, organized by the International White Truffle Fair of Alba (which continues online) and the Enoteca Regionale del Piemonte and the Consorzio di Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe Dogliani, among others, collected 482,000 euros.

A peculiar edition, therefore, that collected the highest ever figure for one of the most important charity events in the world (with all the proceeds going to charity), and that in its more than 20 years of activity has collected and donated more than 5.2 million euros to initiatives and charities around the world.

From the Castle of Grinzane Cavour, the top lot, went to Hong Kong (in connection with other locations such as Dubai and Moscow), where financier Avinash Abraham won 100,000 euros for two large truffles weighing 900 grams, combined with a magnum of Barbaresco Sorì Paitin 2004 by Paitin, a double magnum of Barbaresco Rabajà 1989 by Giuseppe Cortese, a 5 liters of Barolo Bussia 2015 by Silvano Bolmida and a Barolo 2009 by Oddero, as well as a 20 kg panettone from Albertengo, the historical name of the Piedmontese pastry shop.

With the auction conducted in Grinzane by historical “friends” of the Barolo Auction such as the comic Enzo Iacchetti, the conductor Caterina Balivo and the gastronome Paolo Vizzari, the most important lot was beaten in the three-starred restaurant 8 ½ Bombana of Umberto Bombana in Hong Kong, where there was also staged a charity dinner with great truffles paired with great wines from producers such as Damilano, Cavallotto, Bersano, Revà and more.

The proceeds, among others, went to “World Food Future - Educate, discern, nourish”, a world nutrition education program for children aged 7-12 years from disadvantaged families, in Singapore, at the Dmitry Rogachev National Medical Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology, cutting-edge research center specializing in hematological, oncological and immunological diseases of childhood and molecular diagnostics, in Moscow, and at Mother’s Choice Institute in Hong Kong, a charity that helps children without families, with the aim of giving hope and new perspectives on life through the resources collected.

