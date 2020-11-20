IT
Tuesday 24th of November 2020 - Last Update: 13:45
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 499
20 November 2020, 17:58
Issue:
499
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
November 16th - 20th 2020
See newsletter
In this issue
News
In the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by James Suckling Brunello di Montalcino leads
16 November 2020
SMS
Wine2Wine, the events not to be missed (recommended by WineNews)
19 November 2020
Report
Wine aged in the sea that comes to the table in amphora, as in ancient times: here is S’Amfora
18 November 2020
First Page
The wine and spirits supply chain, worth 40 billion, reduced by a third, between duties and Covid-19
17 November 2020
Focus
Italy of wine to discover, in the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”
16 November 2020
Wine & Food
Banfi, with Unicredit an agreement to guarantee solidity to the territory and the production chain
17 November 2020
For the Record
“Bibenda 2021”: Gaja (6 labels) and Ca’ del Bosco (4) the top wineries
18 November 2020