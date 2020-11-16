Italy of wine to discover, in the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”

Three wines from Sicily, of which two from Etna (the Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V. 2016 from Tasca d’Almerita and the Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico 2016 from Tenute Bosco, in addition to the Terre Siciliane Nero Ossidiana 2016 from Tenuta di Castellaro), three from Tuscany (the G. Point 2018 of Duemani, the Liù 2018 of Castello dei Rampolla and the Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C 2018 of Petrolo), three from Piedmont (the Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 2016 of Vigne Marina Coppi, the Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2019 of G.D. Vajra and the Barolo Undicomuni 2016 by Arnaldo Rivera), two from Campania (the Greco di Tufo Goleto 2017 by Tenute Capaldo, winery of Feudi di San Gregorio, and the Phos 2017 by Roccamonfina de I Cacciagalli) and one from Alto Adige (the Valle Isarco Kerner 2018 by Köfererhof): these are the 12 Italian wines to discover in the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020” n. 1 (preview for subscribers, from November 17th on line for everyone), the new “chart” that, from this year, is published by one of the most authoritative publications in the world of wine, realized giving priority to wines that tell values, that are able to be long-lived, produced in a sustainable way, and that, in some way, tell an innovative approach, in the vineyard, in the cellar and not only. It is not a ranking, as “The Wine Advocate” (whose Italian editor is Monica Larner, editor’s note) points out, but a list of 100 wines to discover, all with the same weight, and with the theme of sustainability among the most important in the choice. A list, the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”, which looks at many wine-producing countries, such as Italy and France, USA and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Argentina and Chile, Germany and Austria, Spain and Portugal, but also South Africa and Cyprus, China and Lebanon, to tell an oenological kaleidoscope of worldwide view all to discover.
An important recognition, which turns the light on territories and producers, and which is even more important given the authoritativeness of the magazine, and also the difficult moment that all wine producers are experiencing. “I am very happy, for the company, for the territory and for Sicily - comments Alberto Tasca, at the helm of Tasca d’Almerita, to WineNews - because it means that we have made a lot of progress, and the many international awards received in recent months confirm this. This is one of the “top” among the most authoritative given the source from which it comes, and at a time like this it is even more so. For Sicily as a whole it is an important goal, yet another confirmation that it is no longer a Region of second place. And that Etna is a diamond among diamonds, on which we have invested so much”. From Campania echoes Antonio Capaldo, guide of the Capaldo Estates, “a company that was born inside Feudi di San Gregorio, where we chose two vineyards, one of Greco and Taurasi, where we do a different job than Feudi. Where there is a willingness to experiment new ways for native vines. I’m really very happy, also because 2017 is the first vintage of Greco di Tufo Goleto, a wine that comes from one of our selections, from a particular vineyard born in the project FeudiStudi, where among other things we also played with the winemaking, making a passage in wood that do not make, for example, the white wines of Feudi. The Greco, for me, is one of the most beautiful and interesting varieties in the world. They are important awards, awards that are an encouragement to go forward with ideas and projects, and then in a difficult period like this the good news is even more beautiful”. Immense satisfaction also comes from the vineyards in the Tortonese Hills of Vigne Marina Coppi, a winery named after the firstborn of the great Fausto Coppi, a legend of Italian and world cycling, and mother of Francesco Bellocchio, who leads the winery with his wife Anna, who comments: “it is a recognition that really comes unexpectedly. And that confirms how the Timorasso, in recent years, is establishing itself not as a fashion, but as one of the best Italian white wines. It is an important, structured, long-lived, exceptional wine. A recognition like this is a real pleasure, also because it comes at a complicated time, after some belief that we will all start from scratch, and we will have to put ourselves back in the game. It is a great emotion and a great stimulus for a company as small as we are, and born just 15 years ago”.
Focus - The “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”
Italy
Alto Adige Valle Isarco Köfererhof Kerner 2018
Barolo Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni 2016
Roccamonfina I Cacciagalli Phos 2017
Colli Tortonesi Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 2016
Etna Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico 2016
Etna Tasca d’Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V. 2016
Greco di Tufo Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto 2017
Langhe Nebbiolo G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2019
Terre Siciliane Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana 2016
Toscana Duemani G. Punto 2018
Toscana Castello dei Rampolla Liù 2018
Valdarno di Sopra Petrolo Val d’Arno di Sopra Bòggina C 2018
Argentina
Patagonia Chacra Chardonnay 2018
Australia
Clare Valley Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato Vermentino 2019
Margaret River Evoi Reserve Chardonnay 2018
McLaren Vale D’Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch Mencia 2018
Swan Valley Corymbia Chenin Blanc 2019
Swan Valley Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat NV
Austria
Kamptal Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling Zöbinger Ried Heiligenstein Alte Reben 1ÖTW 2018
Südsteiermark Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc Reserve IZ 2015
Wachau Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Wachstum Bodenstein 2018
Canada
British Columbia CheckMate Queen’s Advantage Chardonnay 2016
Chile
Limari Valley Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir 2018
Malleco Valley Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay 2018
China
Hebei Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng 2014
Shandong Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay 2018
Cyprus
Cyprus Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine Press 2017
France
Alsace Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg Luft 2016
Beaujolais Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages Les Vignes de Lantignié 2019
Bordeaux Chateau Asphodele 2019
Bordeaux Lalande de Pomerol Les Champs Libres 2017
Bordeaux Margaux Chateau Palmer 2017
Bordeaux Pessac-Leognan Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion 2017
Bordeaux Pomerol Chateau Séraphine 2017
Bordeaux Saint-Emilion Chateau La Gaffeliere 2017
Burgundy Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru Meix Cadot Vieilles Vignes 2018
Burgundy Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay 1er Cru Les Gravières 2018
Burgundy Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er Cru Clos de Champs Martin Cuvée Carline 2018
Burgundy Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Caillerets 2017 Burgundy Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits Le Prieuré 2018
Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric Bouchard) Blanc de Noirs Côte de Val Vilaine 2017 Languedoc Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés 2018
Northern Rhone Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage Marsanne Vieilles Vignes 2017
Northern Rhone Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie Unnamed Cuvée 2018
Roussillon Oiseau Rebelle Vin de P’tit Rebelle ClanGrenGris 2017
Southern Rhone Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf du Pape F601 2018
Vouvray Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg Sec 2019
Germany
Franken Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder Hundsrück GG 2018
Mosel Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat Auslese *** (White Capsule) 2018 Mosel Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier 2018
Mosel Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett 2019
Rheingau Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken Landgeflecht Unikat 2015
Rheingau Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano 2018
Rheinhessen Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer Stein 2018
Greece
Evia Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie 2018
Santorini Karamolegos Winery Papas 2016
Drama Oenops XinomavRaw 2018
Lebanon
Lebanon Ixsir EL 2011
New Zealand
Canterbury Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir 2017
Hawke’s Bay Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay 2018
Portugal
Bairrada Filipa Pato Nossa Missão 2016
Douro Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva 2017
Porto Kopke White Colheita Port 1940
South Africa
65% Franschhoek & 35% Robertson Colmant Absolu NV
Bot River Beaumont Family Wines New Baby 2017
Stellenbosch Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault 2017
Tulbagh Pasarene Union 2016 Bierzo Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión 2018
Spain
Bierzo Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana 2018
Canary Islands Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos Malvasía Aromática Naturalmente Dulce 2017
Galicia Fedellos do Couto Bastarda 2018 Gredos Soto y Manrique La Mira 2018
Jerez Bodegas San Francisco Javier Fino Viña Corrales Pago Balbaína NV
Jumilla Micrit Caliza Micrit 2018
Manchuela Ponce Red 2018
Navarra Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Corral del Mate 2018
Rias Baixas Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro 2018
Ribera del Duero Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera 2016
Valencia Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta 2018
Switzerland
Valais Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine de Fully 2018
United States
California Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment 2018 California, Central Coast Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record 2018
Napa Valley Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy Metal 2018
Napa Valley Modus Operandi Antithesis 2018
Napa Valley Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee 2018
Napa Valley Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red Blend MMXVII 2017
North Fork, Long Island, New York The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD 2005
Paso Robles Benom Origin 2017
Paso Robles Giornata Fiano 2019
Red Mountain Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2017
San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley Lady of the Sunshine Chevey 2019
Santa Cruz Mountains Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail Vineyard 2018
Sonoma County, Russian River Valley Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir Troubadour 2017
Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2018
Virginia Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng 2019 Walla Walla Valley Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard Syrah 2017
Walla Walla Valley Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard Red Wine 2018
Willamette Valley 00 Wines Chardonnay VGW 2018
Willamette Valley Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik Vineyard 2018
Yakima Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa 2017
