Italy of wine to discover, in the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”

Three wines from Sicily, of which two from Etna (the Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V. 2016 from Tasca d’Almerita and the Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico 2016 from Tenute Bosco, in addition to the Terre Siciliane Nero Ossidiana 2016 from Tenuta di Castellaro), three from Tuscany (the G. Point 2018 of Duemani, the Liù 2018 of Castello dei Rampolla and the Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C 2018 of Petrolo), three from Piedmont (the Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 2016 of Vigne Marina Coppi, the Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2019 of G.D. Vajra and the Barolo Undicomuni 2016 by Arnaldo Rivera), two from Campania (the Greco di Tufo Goleto 2017 by Tenute Capaldo, winery of Feudi di San Gregorio, and the Phos 2017 by Roccamonfina de I Cacciagalli) and one from Alto Adige (the Valle Isarco Kerner 2018 by Köfererhof): these are the 12 Italian wines to discover in the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020” n. 1 (preview for subscribers, from November 17th on line for everyone), the new “chart” that, from this year, is published by one of the most authoritative publications in the world of wine, realized giving priority to wines that tell values, that are able to be long-lived, produced in a sustainable way, and that, in some way, tell an innovative approach, in the vineyard, in the cellar and not only. It is not a ranking, as “The Wine Advocate” (whose Italian editor is Monica Larner, editor’s note) points out, but a list of 100 wines to discover, all with the same weight, and with the theme of sustainability among the most important in the choice. A list, the “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”, which looks at many wine-producing countries, such as Italy and France, USA and Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Argentina and Chile, Germany and Austria, Spain and Portugal, but also South Africa and Cyprus, China and Lebanon, to tell an oenological kaleidoscope of worldwide view all to discover.

An important recognition, which turns the light on territories and producers, and which is even more important given the authoritativeness of the magazine, and also the difficult moment that all wine producers are experiencing. “I am very happy, for the company, for the territory and for Sicily - comments Alberto Tasca, at the helm of Tasca d’Almerita, to WineNews - because it means that we have made a lot of progress, and the many international awards received in recent months confirm this. This is one of the “top” among the most authoritative given the source from which it comes, and at a time like this it is even more so. For Sicily as a whole it is an important goal, yet another confirmation that it is no longer a Region of second place. And that Etna is a diamond among diamonds, on which we have invested so much”. From Campania echoes Antonio Capaldo, guide of the Capaldo Estates, “a company that was born inside Feudi di San Gregorio, where we chose two vineyards, one of Greco and Taurasi, where we do a different job than Feudi. Where there is a willingness to experiment new ways for native vines. I’m really very happy, also because 2017 is the first vintage of Greco di Tufo Goleto, a wine that comes from one of our selections, from a particular vineyard born in the project FeudiStudi, where among other things we also played with the winemaking, making a passage in wood that do not make, for example, the white wines of Feudi. The Greco, for me, is one of the most beautiful and interesting varieties in the world. They are important awards, awards that are an encouragement to go forward with ideas and projects, and then in a difficult period like this the good news is even more beautiful”. Immense satisfaction also comes from the vineyards in the Tortonese Hills of Vigne Marina Coppi, a winery named after the firstborn of the great Fausto Coppi, a legend of Italian and world cycling, and mother of Francesco Bellocchio, who leads the winery with his wife Anna, who comments: “it is a recognition that really comes unexpectedly. And that confirms how the Timorasso, in recent years, is establishing itself not as a fashion, but as one of the best Italian white wines. It is an important, structured, long-lived, exceptional wine. A recognition like this is a real pleasure, also because it comes at a complicated time, after some belief that we will all start from scratch, and we will have to put ourselves back in the game. It is a great emotion and a great stimulus for a company as small as we are, and born just 15 years ago”.

Focus - The “Robert Parker Wine Advocate Top 100 Wine Discoveries 2020”

Italy

Alto Adige Valle Isarco Köfererhof Kerner 2018

Barolo Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni 2016

Roccamonfina I Cacciagalli Phos 2017

Colli Tortonesi Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 2016

Etna Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico 2016

Etna Tasca d’Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V. 2016

Greco di Tufo Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto 2017

Langhe Nebbiolo G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2019

Terre Siciliane Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana 2016

Toscana Duemani G. Punto 2018

Toscana Castello dei Rampolla Liù 2018

Valdarno di Sopra Petrolo Val d’Arno di Sopra Bòggina C 2018

Argentina

Patagonia Chacra Chardonnay 2018

Australia

Clare Valley Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato Vermentino 2019

Margaret River Evoi Reserve Chardonnay 2018

McLaren Vale D’Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch Mencia 2018

Swan Valley Corymbia Chenin Blanc 2019

Swan Valley Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat NV

Austria

Kamptal Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling Zöbinger Ried Heiligenstein Alte Reben 1ÖTW 2018

Südsteiermark Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc Reserve IZ 2015

Wachau Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Wachstum Bodenstein 2018

Canada

British Columbia CheckMate Queen’s Advantage Chardonnay 2016

Chile

Limari Valley Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir 2018

Malleco Valley Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay 2018

China

Hebei Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng 2014

Shandong Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay 2018

Cyprus

Cyprus Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine Press 2017

France

Alsace Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg Luft 2016

Beaujolais Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages Les Vignes de Lantignié 2019

Bordeaux Chateau Asphodele 2019

Bordeaux Lalande de Pomerol Les Champs Libres 2017

Bordeaux Margaux Chateau Palmer 2017

Bordeaux Pessac-Leognan Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion 2017

Bordeaux Pomerol Chateau Séraphine 2017

Bordeaux Saint-Emilion Chateau La Gaffeliere 2017

Burgundy Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru Meix Cadot Vieilles Vignes 2018

Burgundy Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay 1er Cru Les Gravières 2018

Burgundy Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er Cru Clos de Champs Martin Cuvée Carline 2018

Burgundy Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Caillerets 2017 Burgundy Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits Le Prieuré 2018

Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric Bouchard) Blanc de Noirs Côte de Val Vilaine 2017 Languedoc Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés 2018

Northern Rhone Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage Marsanne Vieilles Vignes 2017

Northern Rhone Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie Unnamed Cuvée 2018

Roussillon Oiseau Rebelle Vin de P’tit Rebelle ClanGrenGris 2017

Southern Rhone Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf du Pape F601 2018

Vouvray Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg Sec 2019

Germany

Franken Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder Hundsrück GG 2018

Mosel Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat Auslese *** (White Capsule) 2018 Mosel Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier 2018

Mosel Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett 2019

Rheingau Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken Landgeflecht Unikat 2015

Rheingau Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano 2018

Rheinhessen Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer Stein 2018

Greece

Evia Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie 2018

Santorini Karamolegos Winery Papas 2016

Drama Oenops XinomavRaw 2018

Lebanon

Lebanon Ixsir EL 2011

New Zealand

Canterbury Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir 2017

Hawke’s Bay Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay 2018

Portugal

Bairrada Filipa Pato Nossa Missão 2016

Douro Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva 2017

Porto Kopke White Colheita Port 1940

South Africa

65% Franschhoek & 35% Robertson Colmant Absolu NV

Bot River Beaumont Family Wines New Baby 2017

Stellenbosch Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault 2017

Tulbagh Pasarene Union 2016 Bierzo Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión 2018

Spain

Bierzo Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana 2018

Canary Islands Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos Malvasía Aromática Naturalmente Dulce 2017

Galicia Fedellos do Couto Bastarda 2018 Gredos Soto y Manrique La Mira 2018

Jerez Bodegas San Francisco Javier Fino Viña Corrales Pago Balbaína NV

Jumilla Micrit Caliza Micrit 2018

Manchuela Ponce Red 2018

Navarra Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Corral del Mate 2018

Rias Baixas Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro 2018

Ribera del Duero Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera 2016

Valencia Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta 2018

Switzerland

Valais Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine de Fully 2018

United States

California Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment 2018 California, Central Coast Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record 2018

Napa Valley Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy Metal 2018

Napa Valley Modus Operandi Antithesis 2018

Napa Valley Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee 2018

Napa Valley Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red Blend MMXVII 2017

North Fork, Long Island, New York The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD 2005

Paso Robles Benom Origin 2017

Paso Robles Giornata Fiano 2019

Red Mountain Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2017

San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley Lady of the Sunshine Chevey 2019

Santa Cruz Mountains Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail Vineyard 2018

Sonoma County, Russian River Valley Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir Troubadour 2017

Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2018

Virginia Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng 2019 Walla Walla Valley Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard Syrah 2017

Walla Walla Valley Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard Red Wine 2018

Willamette Valley 00 Wines Chardonnay VGW 2018

Willamette Valley Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik Vineyard 2018

Yakima Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa 2017

Copyright © 2000/2020