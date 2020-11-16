In the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by James Suckling Brunello di Montalcino leads

The pandemic does not stop the natural cycle of the vine, and the inability to travel between vineyards around the world does not stop the work of critics and wine writers. Which, from the cellars and territories, is “relegated” to the offices or, in the case of James Suckling, to the headquarters in Hong Kong, where one of the world’s most influential critics has now moved his headquarters. It is here that the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” was born, with Italy taking the lion's share, with 20 labels in the ranking, and Brunello di Montalcino, on the wings of a vintage destined to go down in history as the 2016 (and the 2015 Riserva), which surpasses any other great territory, with no less than 11 wines present.
On the top step of the podium, however, rises an Argentine wine, but with deep ties to Italy: the Chacra Pinot Noir Patagonia Treinta y Dos 2018, in fact, is the flagship wine of the Patagonia brand founded in 2003 by Piero Incisa della Rocchetta, grandson of the “father” of Tenuta San Guido and of the Sassicaia myth, Mario. In the second place, a great classic of German viticulture, the Schloss Johannisberg Riesling Rheingau Grünlack Spätlese 2019, while on the lowest step is the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Livio Sassetti.
Behind Italy, in a top 100 that looks to the entire wine world, without prejudices or limits, with an eye to price (they are all wines that cost 100 dollars or less), we find Australia, with 19 labels, then Germany (17), France (12), United States (11), Argentina (9), Chile (6), Austria (3), Spain (2) and Portugal (1). Among the territories, behind Brunello di Montalcino, with eleven wines in the ranking, there is Bordeaux with nine, then Mendoza with eight, Barossa Valley with seven and Napa Valley with six.
Scrolling through the ranking, in the top 10, at position n. 8, we also find the Brunello di Montalcino Tassi - Franci Riserva 2015. And again, at position n. 14, there is the Brunello di Montalcino Vigna di Pianrosso Riserva Santa Caterina d'Oro 2015 by Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, at n. 15, the Brunello di Montalcino 2015 from Giodo (by the oenologist Carlo Ferrini and his daughter Bianca), at n. 17 the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015 PS by Siro Pacenti, n. 18 the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Madonna del Piano 2015 by Val di Cava and n. 20 the Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2015 by Casanova di Neri. Leaving the first twenty positions we also move away from Montalcino, for the first time, to Piedmont, with the Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa (21), followed by the Barolo Cerequio 2016 by Roberto Voerzio (22), while the Barolo Bussia Riserva 2011 by Parusso is at position n. 36. We return to Tuscany, with the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Castiglion del Bosco, at n. 40, and the Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucere Riserva 2015 by San Filippo, at n. 42. At position n. 45 we find the Barolo Percristina 2010 by Domenico Clerico, at n. 47 the Brunello di Montalcino Rennina 2015 by Angelo Gaja, Pieve di Santa Restituta. And at n. 50 the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015 by Fuligni. At n. 52 again Gaja, with Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 2017, followed by position n. 53 from Colore 2018 by Bibi Graetz. You have to go down to the position n. 83 for the only Italian extra Tuscany and Piedmont, the Etna Rosso Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don Peppino 2018 of Tenuta delle Terre Nere, with the Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2018 of Petrolo at n. 85 and the Redigaffi 2018 of Tua Rita at position n. 95.
Focus - The “Top 100 Wines of 2020” di James Suckling”
1 Chacra Pinot Noir Patagonia Treinta Y Dos 2018
2 Schloss Johannisberg Riesling Rheingau Grünlack Spätlese 2019
3 Livio Sassetti Brunello di Montalcino 2016
4 The Standish Wine Company Barossa Valley The Schubert Theorem 2018
5 Emmerich Knoll Riesling Wachau Ried Schütt Smaragd 2019
6 Wittmann Riesling Rheinhessen Morstein Gg 2019
7 Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Dellchen Gg 2019
8 Tassi Brunello di Montalcino Franci Riserva 2015
9 Cheval Des Andes Mendoza 2017
10 Clos Apalta Valle De Apalta 2017
11 Catena Zapata Chardonnay Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard White Bones 2018
12 Viña Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto 2018
13 Seña Valle De Aconcagua 2018
14 Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Di Pianrosso Santa Caterina D’oro Riserva 2015
15 Giodo Brunello di Montalcino 2016
16 Wendouree Shiraz Clare Valley 2018
17 Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Ps Riserva 2015
18 Valdicava Brunello di Montalcino Madonna Del Piano Riserva 2015
19 Keller Riesling Rheinhessen Brünnenhäuschen Abts E Gg 2019
20 Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2015
21 Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2016
22 Roberto Voerzio Barolo Cerequio 2016
23 Peter Lehmann Riesling Eden Valley Wigan 2015
24 Domaine Weinbach Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg Cuvée Ste. Catherine 2018
25 Cullen Margaret River Diana Madeline 2018
26 Mount Mary Yarra Valley Quintet 2018
27 Sami-Odi Shiraz Barossa Valley Hoffmann Dallwitz 2018
28 Viña Cobos Malbec Mendoza Cobos 2017
29 Jim Barry Shiraz Clare Valley The Armagh 2018
30 Henschke Shiraz Eden Valley Hill Of Grace Vineyard 2015
31 Abreu Napa Valley Las Posadas 2017
32 Yangarra Grenache Mclaren Vale High Sands 2019
33 F.X. Pichler Riesling Wachau Ried Unendlich 2019
34 Thörle Spätburgunder Rheinhessen Hölle 2018
35 Peter Michael Winery Chardonnay Sonoma County Knights Valley Belle-Cote 2017
36 Parusso Barolo Bussia Riserva 2011
37 El Enemigo Cabernet Franc Mendoza Gran Enemigo Chacayes Single Vineyard 2016
38 Georg Breuer Riesling Rheingau Berg Schlossberg 2019
39 Fürst Spätburgunder Franken Hunsrück Gg 2018
40 Castiglion del Bosco Brunello di Montalcino 2016
41 Aubert Chardonnay Napa Valley Sugar Shack Estate Vineyard 2017
42 San Filippo Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucere Riserva 2015
43 Künstler Riesling Rheingau Kirchenstück Gg 2019
44 Christmann Riesling Pfalz Idig Gg 2019
45 Domenico Clerico Barolo Percristina 2010
46 Terrazas De Los Andes Malbec Para Je Altamira Valle De Uco Los Castaños Parcel N 2w 2017
47 Pieve Santa Restituta Brunello di Montalcino Rennina 2015
48 Ökonomierat Rebholz Riesling Pfalz Kastanienbusch Gg 2019
49 Granja De Nuestra Señora De Remelluri Rioja Blanco 2017
50 Eredi Fuligni Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015
51 Susana Balbo Wines Malbec Valle De Uco Los Chacayes Nosotros Single Vineyard Nómade 2016
52 Gaja Barbaresco Sori San Lorenzo 2017
53 Bibi Graetz Toscana Colore 2018
54 Dana Estates Napa Valley Rutherford Helms Vineyard 2017
55 Tolpuddle Chardonnay Tasmania 2019
56 Henri Giraud Champagne Argonne Brut 2012
57 Château d’Yquem Sauternes 2017
58 Joh. Jos. Prum Riesling Mosel Wehlener Sonnenuhr Auslese Gold Cap 2018
59 Prinz Riesling Rheingau Jungfer Gg 2019
60 To Kolan Vineyard Co. Napa Valley Oakville Highest Beauty 2016
61 Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2017
62 Niepoort Douro Charme 2018
63 Bryant Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2017
64 Raen Pinot Noir Sonoma County Sonoma Coast Freestone Occidental Bodega Vineyard 2018
65 López De Heredia Rioja Gran Reserva Viña Tondonia White 2001
66 Willi Schaefer Riesling Mosel Graacher Domprobst Spätlese 2019
67 Ochota Barrels Grenache Mclaren Vale A Sense Of Compression 2019
68 Bindi Pinot Noir Macedon Ranges Original Vineyard 2019
69 Trapiche Chardonnay Gualtallary Valle De Uco Terroir Series Finca El Tomillo 2019
70 Antica Terra Pinot Noir Eola-Amity Hills Antikythera 2017
71 Emiliana Valle De Colchagua Gê 2017
72 Deep Woods Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Margaret River Reserve 2017
73 Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan Blanc 2017
74 Errázuriz Chardonnay Aconcagua Costa Las Pizarras 2019
75 K Vintners Syrah Wahluke Slope The Hidden 2017
76 Château Rieussec Sauternes 2017
77 Château Cos D’estournel St.-ESTÈPHE 2017
78 Yalumba Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Coonawarra Barossa The Caley 2016
79 Château Margaux Margaux 2017
80 Hyde De Villaine Chardonnay Napa Valley Carneros Hyde Vineyard Comandante 2018
81 Clarendon Hills Syrah Mclaren Vale Astralis 2016
82 Montes Carmenere Petit Verdot Valle De Colchagua Purple Angel 2017
83 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don Peppino 2018
84 Moric Blaufränkisch Burgenland Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben 2017
85 Petrolo Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2018
86 Bernhard Huber Spätburgunder Baden Schlossberg Gg 2018
87 Alta Vista Mendoza Alto 2015
88 Giaconda Chardonnay Beechworth Estate Vineyard 2018
89 Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2017
90 Torbreck Shiraz Barossa Valley The Laird 2015
91 Dr. Wehrheim Weissburgunder Pfalz Mandelberg Gg 2019
92 Spinifex Shiraz Eden Valley Rostein 2018
93 Müller-Catoir Muskateller Pfalz Bürgergarten El 2019
94 First Drop Shiraz Barossa Valley The Cream 2018
95 Tua Rita Toscana Redigaffi 2018
96 Friedrich Becker Spätburgunder Pfalz Heydenreich Gg 2017
97 Château Léoville Las Cases St.-JULIEN 2017
98 Sterling Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Yountville Sleeping Lady Vineyard 2016
99 Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St.-JULIEN 2017
100 Dom Pérignon Champagne 2010
