In the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” by James Suckling Brunello di Montalcino leads

The pandemic does not stop the natural cycle of the vine, and the inability to travel between vineyards around the world does not stop the work of critics and wine writers. Which, from the cellars and territories, is “relegated” to the offices or, in the case of James Suckling, to the headquarters in Hong Kong, where one of the world’s most influential critics has now moved his headquarters. It is here that the “Top 100 Wines of 2020” was born, with Italy taking the lion's share, with 20 labels in the ranking, and Brunello di Montalcino, on the wings of a vintage destined to go down in history as the 2016 (and the 2015 Riserva), which surpasses any other great territory, with no less than 11 wines present.

On the top step of the podium, however, rises an Argentine wine, but with deep ties to Italy: the Chacra Pinot Noir Patagonia Treinta y Dos 2018, in fact, is the flagship wine of the Patagonia brand founded in 2003 by Piero Incisa della Rocchetta, grandson of the “father” of Tenuta San Guido and of the Sassicaia myth, Mario. In the second place, a great classic of German viticulture, the Schloss Johannisberg Riesling Rheingau Grünlack Spätlese 2019, while on the lowest step is the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Livio Sassetti.

Behind Italy, in a top 100 that looks to the entire wine world, without prejudices or limits, with an eye to price (they are all wines that cost 100 dollars or less), we find Australia, with 19 labels, then Germany (17), France (12), United States (11), Argentina (9), Chile (6), Austria (3), Spain (2) and Portugal (1). Among the territories, behind Brunello di Montalcino, with eleven wines in the ranking, there is Bordeaux with nine, then Mendoza with eight, Barossa Valley with seven and Napa Valley with six.

Scrolling through the ranking, in the top 10, at position n. 8, we also find the Brunello di Montalcino Tassi - Franci Riserva 2015. And again, at position n. 14, there is the Brunello di Montalcino Vigna di Pianrosso Riserva Santa Caterina d'Oro 2015 by Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, at n. 15, the Brunello di Montalcino 2015 from Giodo (by the oenologist Carlo Ferrini and his daughter Bianca), at n. 17 the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015 PS by Siro Pacenti, n. 18 the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Madonna del Piano 2015 by Val di Cava and n. 20 the Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2015 by Casanova di Neri. Leaving the first twenty positions we also move away from Montalcino, for the first time, to Piedmont, with the Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2016 by Bruno Giacosa (21), followed by the Barolo Cerequio 2016 by Roberto Voerzio (22), while the Barolo Bussia Riserva 2011 by Parusso is at position n. 36. We return to Tuscany, with the Brunello di Montalcino 2016 by Castiglion del Bosco, at n. 40, and the Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucere Riserva 2015 by San Filippo, at n. 42. At position n. 45 we find the Barolo Percristina 2010 by Domenico Clerico, at n. 47 the Brunello di Montalcino Rennina 2015 by Angelo Gaja, Pieve di Santa Restituta. And at n. 50 the Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015 by Fuligni. At n. 52 again Gaja, with Barbaresco Sorì San Lorenzo 2017, followed by position n. 53 from Colore 2018 by Bibi Graetz. You have to go down to the position n. 83 for the only Italian extra Tuscany and Piedmont, the Etna Rosso Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don Peppino 2018 of Tenuta delle Terre Nere, with the Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2018 of Petrolo at n. 85 and the Redigaffi 2018 of Tua Rita at position n. 95.

Focus - The “Top 100 Wines of 2020” di James Suckling”

1 Chacra Pinot Noir Patagonia Treinta Y Dos 2018

2 Schloss Johannisberg Riesling Rheingau Grünlack Spätlese 2019

3 Livio Sassetti Brunello di Montalcino 2016

4 The Standish Wine Company Barossa Valley The Schubert Theorem 2018

5 Emmerich Knoll Riesling Wachau Ried Schütt Smaragd 2019

6 Wittmann Riesling Rheinhessen Morstein Gg 2019

7 Dönnhoff Riesling Nahe Dellchen Gg 2019

8 Tassi Brunello di Montalcino Franci Riserva 2015

9 Cheval Des Andes Mendoza 2017

10 Clos Apalta Valle De Apalta 2017

11 Catena Zapata Chardonnay Mendoza Adrianna Vineyard White Bones 2018

12 Viña Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon Puente Alto 2018

13 Seña Valle De Aconcagua 2018

14 Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Brunello di Montalcino Vigna Di Pianrosso Santa Caterina D’oro Riserva 2015

15 Giodo Brunello di Montalcino 2016

16 Wendouree Shiraz Clare Valley 2018

17 Siro Pacenti Brunello di Montalcino Ps Riserva 2015

18 Valdicava Brunello di Montalcino Madonna Del Piano Riserva 2015

19 Keller Riesling Rheinhessen Brünnenhäuschen Abts E Gg 2019

20 Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino Cerretalto 2015

21 Bruno Giacosa Barbaresco Asili Riserva 2016

22 Roberto Voerzio Barolo Cerequio 2016

23 Peter Lehmann Riesling Eden Valley Wigan 2015

24 Domaine Weinbach Riesling Alsace Grand Cru Schlossberg Cuvée Ste. Catherine 2018

25 Cullen Margaret River Diana Madeline 2018

26 Mount Mary Yarra Valley Quintet 2018

27 Sami-Odi Shiraz Barossa Valley Hoffmann Dallwitz 2018

28 Viña Cobos Malbec Mendoza Cobos 2017

29 Jim Barry Shiraz Clare Valley The Armagh 2018

30 Henschke Shiraz Eden Valley Hill Of Grace Vineyard 2015

31 Abreu Napa Valley Las Posadas 2017

32 Yangarra Grenache Mclaren Vale High Sands 2019

33 F.X. Pichler Riesling Wachau Ried Unendlich 2019

34 Thörle Spätburgunder Rheinhessen Hölle 2018

35 Peter Michael Winery Chardonnay Sonoma County Knights Valley Belle-Cote 2017

36 Parusso Barolo Bussia Riserva 2011

37 El Enemigo Cabernet Franc Mendoza Gran Enemigo Chacayes Single Vineyard 2016

38 Georg Breuer Riesling Rheingau Berg Schlossberg 2019

39 Fürst Spätburgunder Franken Hunsrück Gg 2018

40 Castiglion del Bosco Brunello di Montalcino 2016

41 Aubert Chardonnay Napa Valley Sugar Shack Estate Vineyard 2017

42 San Filippo Brunello di Montalcino Le Lucere Riserva 2015

43 Künstler Riesling Rheingau Kirchenstück Gg 2019

44 Christmann Riesling Pfalz Idig Gg 2019

45 Domenico Clerico Barolo Percristina 2010

46 Terrazas De Los Andes Malbec Para Je Altamira Valle De Uco Los Castaños Parcel N 2w 2017

47 Pieve Santa Restituta Brunello di Montalcino Rennina 2015

48 Ökonomierat Rebholz Riesling Pfalz Kastanienbusch Gg 2019

49 Granja De Nuestra Señora De Remelluri Rioja Blanco 2017

50 Eredi Fuligni Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2015

51 Susana Balbo Wines Malbec Valle De Uco Los Chacayes Nosotros Single Vineyard Nómade 2016

52 Gaja Barbaresco Sori San Lorenzo 2017

53 Bibi Graetz Toscana Colore 2018

54 Dana Estates Napa Valley Rutherford Helms Vineyard 2017

55 Tolpuddle Chardonnay Tasmania 2019

56 Henri Giraud Champagne Argonne Brut 2012

57 Château d’Yquem Sauternes 2017

58 Joh. Jos. Prum Riesling Mosel Wehlener Sonnenuhr Auslese Gold Cap 2018

59 Prinz Riesling Rheingau Jungfer Gg 2019

60 To Kolan Vineyard Co. Napa Valley Oakville Highest Beauty 2016

61 Château Trotanoy Pomerol 2017

62 Niepoort Douro Charme 2018

63 Bryant Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2017

64 Raen Pinot Noir Sonoma County Sonoma Coast Freestone Occidental Bodega Vineyard 2018

65 López De Heredia Rioja Gran Reserva Viña Tondonia White 2001

66 Willi Schaefer Riesling Mosel Graacher Domprobst Spätlese 2019

67 Ochota Barrels Grenache Mclaren Vale A Sense Of Compression 2019

68 Bindi Pinot Noir Macedon Ranges Original Vineyard 2019

69 Trapiche Chardonnay Gualtallary Valle De Uco Terroir Series Finca El Tomillo 2019

70 Antica Terra Pinot Noir Eola-Amity Hills Antikythera 2017

71 Emiliana Valle De Colchagua Gê 2017

72 Deep Woods Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Margaret River Reserve 2017

73 Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan Blanc 2017

74 Errázuriz Chardonnay Aconcagua Costa Las Pizarras 2019

75 K Vintners Syrah Wahluke Slope The Hidden 2017

76 Château Rieussec Sauternes 2017

77 Château Cos D’estournel St.-ESTÈPHE 2017

78 Yalumba Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Coonawarra Barossa The Caley 2016

79 Château Margaux Margaux 2017

80 Hyde De Villaine Chardonnay Napa Valley Carneros Hyde Vineyard Comandante 2018

81 Clarendon Hills Syrah Mclaren Vale Astralis 2016

82 Montes Carmenere Petit Verdot Valle De Colchagua Purple Angel 2017

83 Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso Prephylloxera La Vigna di Don Peppino 2018

84 Moric Blaufränkisch Burgenland Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben 2017

85 Petrolo Valdarno di Sopra Galatrona 2018

86 Bernhard Huber Spätburgunder Baden Schlossberg Gg 2018

87 Alta Vista Mendoza Alto 2015

88 Giaconda Chardonnay Beechworth Estate Vineyard 2018

89 Vieux Château Certan Pomerol 2017

90 Torbreck Shiraz Barossa Valley The Laird 2015

91 Dr. Wehrheim Weissburgunder Pfalz Mandelberg Gg 2019

92 Spinifex Shiraz Eden Valley Rostein 2018

93 Müller-Catoir Muskateller Pfalz Bürgergarten El 2019

94 First Drop Shiraz Barossa Valley The Cream 2018

95 Tua Rita Toscana Redigaffi 2018

96 Friedrich Becker Spätburgunder Pfalz Heydenreich Gg 2017

97 Château Léoville Las Cases St.-JULIEN 2017

98 Sterling Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Yountville Sleeping Lady Vineyard 2016

99 Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St.-JULIEN 2017

100 Dom Pérignon Champagne 2010

Copyright © 2000/2020