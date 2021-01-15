IT
Thursday 21st of January 2021 - Last Update: 19:11
News
Newsletter
Italian Weekly WineNews
Home
›
Newsletter
›
Italian Weekly WineNews
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 507
15 January 2021, 18:06
Issue:
507
Print run:
11.897 Enonauti
Period:
January 11th - 15th 2021
See newsletter
In this issue
News
Traveling again, at least with the thought, in the wine territories of Italy
11 January 2021
SMS
USA, in 2020 wine consumption at +2%, driven by the growth of domestic consumption (+10%)
14 January 2021
Report
The expressionist art of Johannes Heisig in the label of Nittardi’s Chianti Classico
08 January 2021
First Page
2020 for Italian wine: turnover -10% to -20%, and very few exceptions
08 January 2021
Focus
Rumors WineNews: the hill of the legendary Tignanello returns to the Antinori family
15 January 2021
Wine & Food
2020: Italy queen of Liv-Ex. Italy 100 at +6.6%, the highest absolute growth of the year
09 January 2021
For the Record
From Prosecco to Asti, the great Italian sparkling wine territories are stable (and growing)
13 January 2021