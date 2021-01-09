2020: Italy queen of Liv-Ex. Italy 100 at +6.6%, the highest absolute growth of the year

A very difficult 2020 for all economic sectors, including wine, has crowned Italy’s fine wines as the absolute queen, in terms of growth. This is certified by the benchmark of this peculiar market segment, niche but important for the image of the sector, that is Liv-Ex. In the 12 months just ended, the Italy 100, the index dedicated to the great wines of the Belpaese - made up of the last 10 physical vintages (2007-2016) of the great Supertuscans, namely Sassicaia, Masseto, Ornellaia and the great “ triptych” of the Antinori family, formed by Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, Sorì San Lorenzo (vintages from 2006 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2016), Barbaresco (from 2007 to 2016) and Sperss (2005-2011 and 2013-2015) of Gaja, and Barolo Monfortino Riserva of Giacomo Conterno (with vintages from 1999 to 2002, from 2004 to 2006 and then 2008, 2010 and 2013) - grew by 6.65%, followed only by “ Champagne” 50, at +6.24%.

With the index of Italian labels also doing better than the Liv-Ex 1000 macro index (of which Italy 100 itself is part), up +2.02%, and the platform’s reference index, the Liv-Ex 100, up +5.4% (in which Italy is present with Sassicaia 2014, 2015 and 2016, with Tignanello 2015 and 2016 and Solaia 2015 by Antinori, with Masseto 2014 and 2015, with Ornellaia 2013 and 2015, and also with Barolo Monfortino Riserva 2010 by Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Sperss 2013 by Gaja, Barolo 2014 by Bartolo Mascarello and Barolo Villero 2013 by Brovia).

A conclusive data that comes after the many records, reported in recent months by WineNews, through the analysis of Liv-Ex, such as that of Barolo Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno, by far the wine that has moved more value in the world with the 2013 vintage, at the top of a Top 10 that also includes Sassicaia 2017 by Tenuta San Guido and Tignanello 2016 by Antinori, with Italy able to place as many as 4 labels among the top 10 in the list of price growth, such as Sassicaia 2013, Tignanello 2013 and 2016 and Solaia 2013, still signed by Antinori, or the boom of Italian brands in the Liv-Ex Power 100, with Gaja jumping from position no. 3 (from No. 34 in 2019), Sassicaia to No. 4 (from No. 7), Ornellaia to No. 6 (from No. 91), Masseto to No. 9 (from No. 72), Antinori’s Solaia to No. 13 (from No. 72), just to name the top positions.

Encouraging news for the great wines of Italy, authors of an exploit (with the market share doubled, going from 8.8% in 2019 to 15.1% in 2020) that can be a driving force, at market level, for the whole Italian production, severely tried in a very difficult year for everyone, but that hopes at least in a recovery in 2021, strong of its growing appeal in the world.

