Traveling again, at least with the thought, in the wine territories of Italy

Closed at home, confined in our Regions, limited in the movements and bound to a traffic light system in order to know when we can and when we cannot go out to eat, imagining a romantic weekend out of the city, in one of the many wine territories that Belpaese can offer, often very close to home, becomes difficult. Actually, at the moment it is impossible, because, during weekends, bars and restaurants will be closed, and it will not even be possible to go out of the city of residence, at least for another month.

Dreaming, however, costs nothing, and planning even less. In fact, it can be a good exercise to reconnect us to normalcy and the world before - and after - the pandemic. Which, thanks to the vaccine, in a few months we should be able to finally put behind us. After almost a year, a good shot, or mouthful, of optimism is exactly what we need. And “Decanter”, the magazine most read by English wine lovers, has it in spades, who must add to the pandemic the effects of Brexit, which inevitably distances the country from the rest of Europe. And, inevitably, from the places of wine, because even with an effort of imagination, comparing Sussex to Champagne is a daring exercise but not very sensible.

And “Decanter” knows it well. In its February 2021 issue, on newsstands, it recommends four itineraries, to be organized well, perhaps after this moment of uncertainty. An Italian destination could not be missing, of course: Etna, alongside the Loire, Penedès and Vienna, which boasts the largest urban vineyard in the world. Sicily and its volcano, on the other hand, is recommended for a long weekend, perhaps from Thursday to Sunday. A territory on the rise, it enjoys a privileged position on the island, near Catania, the jewel of Baroque, and Taormina. Obviously, the focus is all on the wineries, discovering the best versions of Nerello Mascalese, from Tenuta di Fessina to Tenuta delle Terre Nere, from Passopisciaro to Frank Cornelissen, from Alberto Graci to Palmento Costanzo, to Benanti. In between, the gastronomic gems of Etna’s cuisine, from Randazzo, Solicchiata and Zafferana Etnea. Easier said than done, at least for now, but dreaming costs nothing, planning and traveling with the thought even less. Waiting for the return to a new normality.

Copyright © 2000/2021