Saturday 1st of May 2021 - Last Update: 18:39
Italian Weekly WineNews - Issue 522
30 April 2021, 17:15
522
4.207 Enonauti
April 26th - 30th 2021
News
The global fine wine secondary auction market in “The Sotheby’s Wine Indices”
23 April 2021
SMS
Reopenings are not enough to stop the collapse of out-of-home consumption: wine at -37% in 2021
28 April 2021
Report
Dolce & Gabbana, the brand that dresses fine wines and shows wine territories on the catwalk
20 April 2021
First Page
Ferrari, Berlucchi and Donnafugata: the top wine brands in Italy, according to “Wine Intelligence”
28 April 2021
Focus
Federica Boffa, 23 years old, at the helm of the 140-year-old historic winery Pio Cesare, in Alba
27 April 2021
Wine & Food
Wine territories, the “Nizza Manifesto”: the quality summit of the Barbera world
23 April 2021
For the Record
After Botter, the fund Clessidra acquires the majority of Gruppo Mondodelvino
26 April 2021